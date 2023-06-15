SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It takes 200 South Kingstown voters to call for a referendum townwide and some elected town officials are looking at potentially making it tougher for citizens to force a vote on their policies.
The required 200 amount to about 1% of the electorate and officials and some residents say that number needs to be much larger.
As an example, last week’s referendum sought to reduce school funding by $1.5 million. Residents rejected the idea by a 4-to-1 margin.
In nearly a decade since the town started the practice, there have been three referendums held, pertaining to a cut of school spending. Each one ended in defeat.
Residents and town officials are now asking whether a higher hurdle to cross is needed before summoning town voters to the polls for these special decisions.
Town Council President Rory McEntee, Council Vice President Michael Marran and Council member Patty Alley said that the examination is needed.
These officials are joined by a chorus of citizens who say hectic work schedules, social activities and family matters create busy lives that are disrupted when a small number of people can force a vote on important matters. Many said they wanted a change.
“Hey, if they (those wanting the cuts) don’t like the way schools are run, they should run for the School Committee and do something about it rather than make us wait out here in line for hours,” said Bill Boardman.
Boardman stood last week in a long, snaking line hundreds of yards long outside the only polling place for deciding on the school budget reduction.
Each year the Town Council reviews individual general government spending priorities and examines only a total overall spending estimate from school officials. State law prohibits the council from changing individual or “line item” school expenses, which are under the authority of the School Committee.
The council must complete its review by March 22. Next, it holds two public hearings — one on the school budget and the other on the general government expenses.
Any resident who is a registered voter can produce 25 petition signatures of other town electors and request the council increase or decrease any part of the proposed budget. Petitions must be received by April 21 each year.
By May 1, the council reviews and decides on these requests and also gives final approval to the combined general government and school budget by a majority vote.
Following that approval and with the same qualifications for the earlier petition, any qualified elector can now petition for a referendum to increase or decrease by $250,000 or more any part of the overall budget. They are required to have at least 200 signatures from other town electors.
The deadline is May 16, after which signers of the petition are examined. Once 200 are verified, a townwide vote is set for “the Tuesday following the first Saturday in June,” according to the town charter.
That 200 number was set by a Charter Review Commission 17 years ago. It proposed eliminating South Kingstown’s financial town meeting and substituting the referendum process.
The 200 signatures for any referendum, said Marran, was an attempt to retain some form of a ‘direct action’ opportunity for the public to make changes.
“I remember one speaker in particular during our hearings expressing her concerns about eliminating the FTM, but understanding the need for a different mechanism,” he said. “Her directive was: ‘Don’t take away my voice.’ That deeply affected my advocacy when we set the referendum threshold.”
Gary Chapman, a former SK Town Council member, was also on the Charter Review Commission. He believes the referendum process is a fair compromise between the town and its residents.
“The 200 qualified signatures I believe is a significant enough threshold without being overly burdensome,” he said. “Remember, before our current process we used to vote on the budget every year. Referendums may be contentious when they happen now, but they certainly don’t happen every year.”
Current Council President McEntee said that the council needs to look at other towns with a population of about 30,000, the size of South Kingstown, or even a registered voter base of 20,600 and see how such petitions for referendums are handled.
Council member Alley agreed.
“Some towns use a percentage of voters from the most recent election, others use a percentage of registered voters,” she said. “The Council has received correspondence from several citizens who are unhappy with the low number of signatures required. Residents report disruption, anxiety and that the process was upsetting to them and their families, especially at the end of the year when so many exciting things are occurring at the schools.”
Council members Deb Bergner and Jessica Rose did not respond to an email for comment.
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns and the National League of Cities said they could not comment on any standards used locally or nationally on determining how a citizens’ referendum should be triggered.
Local citizens’ opinions on social media and in interviews varied on whether a change is needed and how much of a change.
Dorald Beasley, who organized the petition drive for the referendum this year, said he opposes any increase, but should it occur he advocated no more than 50 additional for a total of 250 voters’ signatures needed.
Other residents had differing ideas.
“I don’t think we should raise the number,” said Chris Faella offered. “I don’t know how they came up with 200. But if they increased the number then they should increase the time to get them.”
“How many of those who commented to raise the number has actually tried to gather 200 VERIFIABLE signatures in two weeks?,” Alex Petrucci asked. “It is not an easy thing to do.”
Still, others sided with raising the requirement.
“The threshold does seem very low,” John Biafore said. “In this day and age with social media getting signatures is very easy. The impact of a referendum pass or fail is significant.”
Blaire Ort Gagnon concurred.
“The number should definitely be raised,” he said. “We vote for our officials for a reason and do so because we believe they are the best candidates to do the job. If a referendum gets a large number of signatures then it is something that has touched a nerve in town and then yes put it to the town.”
