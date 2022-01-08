Jenna Hetzell just loves coffee. She loves it so much that she makes her own “slooooow roast,” especially for that buzz in the morning that addicted coffee lovers demand.
“It has a deep flavor,” said this West Kingston coffee roaster providing wholesale coffee to people, businesses and restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Slow roasting is her own design and could be unique among coffee roasters, Hetzell said, noting that her searches among other roasters nationwide found possibly only one other person doing it her special way.
Like a secret sauce, she won’t reveal the exact recipe, but a taste of it confirmed her description of how this cup of joe settles on the taste palette.
“Along with a smooth finish that feels good in taste with each sip, it has low acidity that goes easy on the gut,” she added about each pour and with that touch of comfort for those whose desire for a good cup of joe is often tempered by the growling acids afterward.
Her business is called Seaworthy Coffee Roasters (seaworthycoffeeroasters.com) that provides roasted coffee for sale online and its also available at some local stores including the South County Bread Company (socobreadco.com) at 333 Main St., Wakefield. There is no café, however, at the roasting company.
Hetzell, 33, who started the company two years ago with her father, Chad Hetzell, 54, says that the premium benefit of her coffee is the slow roast.
She offers a variety of blends and recently also started a local pick-up spot at South County Bread Company for individual orders made online from customers.
She started up just as COVID plastered South County and kept only to online orders.
In the last year she has expanded to delivery of different coffee products to various retail outlets, such as Island Deli, South Coast Organics and Bulk Foods, Jennifer’s Chocolates, Sweenor’s Chocolates, all in Wakefield; Roch’s Fresh Foods, Coffee n’ Bagel Connection, and Crazy Burger, all in Narragansett; Peter Pots Pottery, White Pine Wellness and New Wave Kitchen in West Kingston/Kingston as well as spots in Charlestown, Jamestown and Ashaway.
“I love coffee and I love everything about roasting it. It’s a hands on process where I have the opportunity to combine science with creativity and if I’ve done my job well, the result is something that people can look forward to every day,” said Hetzell, who has been a coffee roaster for five years and a coffee aficionado her entire life.
South Kingstown
Shepherd’s Run (shepherds.run), at 4780 Tower Hill Road, is a destination estate winery, resort, and event venue set on a picturesque 36 acres in bucolic Rhode Island. Our mission is to connect our guests and community to the culture, artisans, craft, and terroir of our unique region.
Shepherd’s Run was once the summer residence of Rush Sturges and Elizabeth Hazard Sturges. The original manor was designed in the Norman Romanesque style by Thomas Pym Cope and the gardens were designed by famed landscape architect Beatrix Farrand.
Situated within an historic manor house, Shepherd’s Run has 10 guest rooms available for nightly rental. In addition, these rooms can be reserved along with any event spaces for a one-of-a-kind exclusive buyout experience.
Each room has been appointed with custom furniture and designed with a fresh take on traditional New England artistry. Its signature suite offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area, and private balcony that overlooks our west vineyard block.
It takes a unique approach to winemaking. “In our view wine should be both local and global. It is a means to connect us to the soil under our feet as well as cultures thousands of miles away,” according to its website.
“With this philosophy at the heart of our winemaking process we will be offering not only estate grown selections, but also regional and global offerings. The terroir of each vineyard is unique and we aim to express that through our process. We believe wines of the world can unite us. Who won’t raise a glass to that?”
In addition, as New England’s newest event venue it is able to accommodate gatherings of all sizes. From intimate parties to large scale 300 person weddings and celebrations, Shepherd’s Run has an array of indoor and outdoor event spaces.
North Kingstown
Giving new life to old pieces. That’s the motto of The White Elephant (thewhiteelephantri.com) on 7535 Post Road, a furniture shop that recently relocated from East Greenwich to North Kingstown. It brings an incarnation of old to new-old with refurbishing and refinishing.
Located in a 1700s home, the pieces there bring added life to both the furniture and the homes of the customers who buy it. Inventory changes and there’s unique pieces available for every taste of customers liking antiques, collectibles and just something special that only their eye knows is right for the home.
Caitlin Musso is the owner. She remarked in one interview when noting the sights and smells bring back for many people a return to place and time long gone from their present-day lives.
“We had a woman who saw an encyclopedia set, and she had to go over and open one of the books to smell it because she had the same set growing up,” Musso says. “Because we have one-of-a-kind pieces, our inventory is constantly changing, so it will always be different each time you come in. We blend the new with the old.”
The North Kingstown branch of People’s Credit Union is now hosting three pieces of artwork that will be featured in a Silent Art Auction to be held by Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) in Fall 2022.
All are welcome to visit the lobby of the branch at 7490 Post Road, North Kingstown to view the artwork during business hours.
Two pieces of original art by Richard Barker Grant, NRPA President are displayed. These pieces are watercolors that are integrated with mica that Grant himself mines in Maine that is separated and adhered to the watercolor. Each piece is backed on a tile and framed with a wood molding.
Also featured is a large photograph by Bill Krul. The vibrant image of bougainvillea, is artistically swirled by Krul, a retired plant science professor who has donated a large collection of photographs to the fundraiser.
Artwork to be included in the auction can be viewed at narrowriver.org/art. As local artists donate their extraordinary work, the site will include more photos and descriptions of available pieces.
People’s Credit Union is hosting artwork from the auction for public viewing.
Three original oil paintings of Narrow (Pettaquamscutt) River are on display at the Wakefield branch of People’s Credit Union at 150 Tower Hill Road in Wakefield. In coming months, each of PCU’s branches will feature artwork from the fundraiser.
NRPA said it is extremely grateful for the support and partnership of People’s Credit Union,
Narragansett
In Narragansett, The Bike Stop Café at 148 Boon St., is once again open for dine-in Thursday through Sunday. Owner Casey Montanari said that she resumed in-person eating in early December after being closed due to the pandemic since March of 2020.
“It would have been nice to open for the summer, but there was just that staff thing hurting that possibility,” she said, referring to the problem many businesses have faced with a lack of help for full-time and part-time positions.
All the staff is vaccinated at the café and she reported that she’s never had one positive case of COVID among staff members. All protocols are followed for staff and customer protection, she added.
Right now, the restaurant is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Among the items of the menu there is wood-fired pizza, fish tacos, barbecue pulled pork, lobster mac and cheese and more.
“It definitely feels good to be open again, to have some kind of return to normal and to see our customers again. I’ve missed them,” she said, though many continued to patronize the café through a robust take-out business she’s been doing since the pandemic started.
