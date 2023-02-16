SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town officials are looking for cuts in current school operations — that could include eliminating some unfilled personnel positions — to help pay for a potential $150 million bond for a new high school and other schools’ repairs.
So far, school officials have avoided giving a firm savings number that town government officials say is needed to help reduce a potential 9% — or more — property tax hike including this proposed project and usual town budget expenses.
Last week officials failed to find common ground when various town officials met to review details. Town Council members’ pressure on school officials comes now as various union contracts are up for negotiation as well as town council members’ preparing details for bonding to pay for the project.
“We don’t want this entire bond and payment resting entirely on the backs of taxpayers without the School Committee making a serious contribution to help reduce costs,” said Town Council member Deb Bergner.
School Superintendent Mark Prince said in an interview contributions have already been made from school operations because the Town Council has refused to give budget increases for the last few years and forced the district to make some cuts as critical costs rose.
“When are we going to get operational savings from the town?” he asked. “By the time this project is complete, there will be savings, but I can’t say now what that is. I just can’t.”
Right now, the town has a median assessed home value of about $424,000, which means at least a potential $435 yearly increase on the average property tax bill in the event of a 9% tax hike for the school project. Recurring increased town expenses could bring that total increase even higher.
Both the Town Council and School Committee are composed entirely of Democrats.
School Committee Chairwoman Paula Whitford said that the town should support a building project because it gets “100 percent of the benefit” while state aid would cover about 48 percent of the cost.
She said she would have more to say at a February 23 meeting when her committee, the Town Council and the School Building Committee would resume discussions.
The Town Council funds the school budget, but is prohibited from making line item changes to expenses. However, the School Committee meets in public session with the Town Council to discuss the budget and this cost-savings matter is sure to come up, say those familiar with the issue.
It also follows voters’ overwhelming rejection in 2021 of the town’s proposal for up to $85 million in bonds for a sweeping school facilities improvement program. That came as the district has been closing schools and seeing significant drops in student enrollment for various reasons.
That vote marked the conclusion of months of planning and public outreach by supporters of the project, which included moving the high school from Columbia Street to the Curtis Corner Middle School building.
The project was set to move forward only if voters approved the bond referendum and state authorities approved the application for reimbursement. By voters rejecting the bond, any requests for state reimbursement had to begin again.
In this current re-start of that process, town officials are saying that a $150 million project — for a new high school, athletic fields and improvements at other schools — is the most cost-efficient among options because it carries the highest rate of reimbursement from the state.
They also propose a phase-in approach to the 9% hike by having specific school cost savings spread over a few years. In addition, building a new school is at least one point on which most involved find agreement.
The 1954 building with grades 9-12 is estimated to need $49.5 million in repairs over the next decade. At the same time, current enrollment is expected to drop from about 860 to just about 700 or lower in the next few years.
The school was built to accommodate 1,500 or more students in the 1950s and into the 1960s. At present, about 60 percent of the building now goes unused every day.
One question often swirling in the minds of town and school officials is whether to preserve that building or construct a new one.
Repairs to the old building will be a Band-Aid, say officials, architects and engineers who have studied the needs. The larger question is whether refurbishing is just pouring money into a short-term losing cause since half the building is empty each day, but must be maintained, heated and repaired.
According to a 2019 EducationWeek report, when it comes to student learning, school facilities matter, say authors of that study presented at the Association for Education Finance and Policy conference.
Researchers tracked the individual test scores, classroom grades, and attendance rates of more than five million individual Los Angeles Unified School District students between 2002 and 2012.
It included the time before and after those same students moved from overcrowded, dilapidated schools to new facilities. Researchers concluded that a more than $10 billion, multiyear school construction effort had a positive academic impact on students.
“School facility investments lead to modest, gradual improvements in student test scores, large immediate improvements in student attendance, and significant improvements in student effort,” says a summary of the paper.
Getting to that point, however, is the stumbling block the Town Council, School Building Committee, School Committee and town administration officials in South Kingstown are confronting.
In addition to the high school question, officials noted that another $41 million is listed for matters such as deferred maintenance in elementary and middle schools, Broad Rock Middle School Innovation’s programmatic improvements, the Hazard Building’s deferred maintenance and a variety of elementary school improvements such as gymnasiums, media centers, restrooms and teacher planning.
Decreasing numbers of students have also brought the closure in 2006 of South Road Elementary School, the closing last year of Wakefield Elementary School and the closing later this year of Curtis Corner Middle School.
