SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown.
The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident.
Police identified the driver as Jai Juan M. Giguerre, 22, of Woonsocket.
Preliminary investigation showed that the 2009 Infiniti driven by Giguerre was traveling southbound on Route 1 when it left the road and hit a tree. Giguerre died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash, police said.
Police said it appeared Giguerre was not wearing a seat belt.
No other vehicles were involved and Giguerre was the only occupant of his car, police said.
The incident is under investigation by members of the South Kingstown Accident Reconstruction Unit and Detective Bureau.
“Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends at this sad time,” Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said. “We urge motorists to be especially careful during these busy summer months and to always buckle up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.