NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Three Democrats and two Republicans are vying for three seats on the North Kingstown School Committee. Unlike the Town Council, School Committee members in town are elected to four year terms, with two sitting board members, Lisa Hildebrand and Chairman Gregory Blasbalg, halfway through their four year terms.
For the Democrats, who like their Democratic counterparts running for Town Council are running a joint campaign under the Three Forward NK banner, incumbents Jacob Mather and Jennifer Hoskins are joined by newcomer Jennifer Lima, while the Republicans have Vice Chairman Robert Jones and newcomer Hannah Zangari on the ballot.
As with nearly everything, the most pressing issue for many is the COVID-19 crisis.
“Continuing to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis to ensure our schools remain open and operating under safe conditions for our students, teachers and support staff needs to remain our number one priority in the short term,” Lima, a mother of four who works in market analysis, said. “As a result of the pandemic we have incurred unplanned expenses on a budget that was already stretched too thin, have students and teachers struggling with new educational models, and the various disparities within our district have been further emphasized. If elected, I will join with other members of the committee in advocating for increased funding for next year’s school budget. Now, more than ever, we need to have more than just enough money to operate. I would look to see what is working, and what is not and see what changes we could make to positively impact socio-emotional health that don’t affect safety. We also need to remember that the funds for the distance learning academy were basically approved for one year only. A plan will need to be put in place depending on where things stand with being able to return to ‘normal’ school by fall.”
She also supports ensuring athletics and arts education are properly funded and protected, noting their connections to students’ overall physical and mental health as well as success, and closing the gaps of disparity between students of different economic backgrounds and ensuring all students are supported.
“I believe a school district is only as good as its lowest performing school,” Lima said in her platform statement. “We should definitely celebrate this district’s successes, but we can’t overlook the areas in which we need to improve.”
Mather, a father of two children at Hamilton Elementary and a registered landscape architect and co-owner of Mather & Page Landscape Architects, was the sole member of the School Committee to support a full distance learning plan ahead of the year, noting concerns with the spread of COVID-19 and calling it the safest option.
During Candidates’ Day at the high school last week, Mather said that while he understands the “tremendous advantage” of having in-person education and that having a school at half capacity is better than full capacity, he still believes that the full distance model is the best option, especially with COVID cases on the rise in Rhode Island.
“We have had two of the highest infection rates in the past 10 days (before Friday) and I feel strongly that a distance learning model, even in the short term, is the smartest thing we can do,” Mather said, adding later that in the meantime, COVID-19 testing must be “a priority” of everyone
Mather also echoed Lima’s support for the athletics and arts and says the district will need to work on repairs and eventual replacements for its older buildings.
“The reality is we’ll have to start having to and continue to make improvements and/or building new buildings in the next few years,” Mather said. “My hope is that with a growing population we’ll have a higher tax base and with more appropriated funds to our schools perhaps making the capital improvements to make this possible.”
Hoskins, a mother of two middle school and a speech pathologist, also has backed much of the same platform as Lima and Mather in terms of supporting students and teachers and the three and has said she’s proud of the work on capital projects the district has been able to accomplish over the past four years she’s been on the committee.
All three have shown support as well as pushing back start times at the high school, a feeling shared with both of their Republican counterparts in the race.
For Jones, a retired Lt. Col. in the Army and economics professor at Bryant University who said that if reelected this will be his last term, praised the committee as a leader in offering multiple reopening options for parents and students, including the Distance Learning Academy, and says the district will need to have similar planning for the spring semester, including possibly transitioning some DLA students back to in-person learning and expanding the high school’s capacity depending on how COVID is looking at that time, something he considers prioritizing as the district’s top goal, and also shared concerns about the financial situation they’re being put in.
“The district will need to implement any plans in a tough financial situation with currently reduced state aid and little additional state resources until just recently,” Jones said. “Here is where experience matters. I have more experience with district funding and budgets than the other candidates combined. The committee has been proactive in setting aside contingency funding for the short-term and I will continue to bring my experience and knowledge in ensuring the district plans and resources for a successful spring.”
“I have taken the lead in setting aside funds for fine arts capital items, library enhancements, and athletic capital (which will come due in 8-10 years) and advocating to protect them from those that like to criticize the SC for having such forward looking accounts,” Jones said. “I have proposed a goal to maintain the outstanding CTE programs as the district increasingly relies on tuitions to make up for federal and state shortfalls. I will continue to advocate to reform the funding formula that punishes high performing districts like (North Kingstown).”
Zangari, who received her JD from Roger Williams University School of Law earlier this year, is new to running for office but a familiar face to local sports fans. A 2012 graduate of North Kingstown High School, Zangari was a standout tennis player and 2011 RIIL Girls Singles state champion and was a 2018 NKHS Hall of Fame inductee. The youngest candidate in the race, Zangari also has siblings still in the North Kingstown public school system and says she hopes to be “the young voice on the Committee who focuses on student needs and reasonable means to achieve those needs” in her platform.
Like many of the other candidates, Zangari’s top concern is the budget in the years ahead.
“The top concerns facing the North Kingstown School Department are planning and budgeting for the coming years, especially in light of the effects of COVID-19,” Zangari said. “I will work to implement plans for safely getting students back in the classroom and receiving the best possible education. I will focus not only on short term solutions, but a long-term plan of action for the school department.”
To Zangari, long term thinking, planning and goals are paramount to that success in ensuring a balanced budget.
“The School Committee must balance the budget in a way that benefits the students but does not burden the taxpayers,” Zangari said. “When it comes to the budget, I will make sure that needs take priority over wants and that expenditures truly improve and enhance the education of the students.”
She also called for making the school start times a priority going forward.
“Concern regarding school start times has been present for years and can no longer be pushed off,” Zangari said. “The 7:15 a.m. high school start time must be further examined because insufficient sleep among high school students is common and can lead to poor academic performance and increased health risks. The transportation study has been on pause due to COVID-19, but it needs to be continued in order to evaluate better options for transportation and start times.”
Election Day is this Tuesday, but in-person early voting in North Kingstown is available Thursday, Friday and Monday at the Board of Canvassers Office at 100 Fairway Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One voter at a time will be allowed in and a face mask is required. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen from home, but a disposable pen will also be provided.
