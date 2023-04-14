NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown and Germany may not be as far apart for some high school students as their geography maps show.
For several years now, North Kingstown High School and Burgau-Gymnasium, a secondary school in Germany in which grades five through 12 are taught, have exchanged students to understand each other’s countries, schools and cultures.
“This opportunity expands students’ mindsets and opens them to more expansive perspectives and cultures,” said Joshua Zahren, NKHS coordinator.
“The students at NK who get to interact with the German students during their stay are also able to interact with a culture that they have very infrequently experienced,” he added.
Luca Schein, 17, is in a grade in Germany similar to the 11th in the United States. She accented that point.
“I had an amazing experience here in the U.S. getting to know the different school system as well as the people surrounding it and the life that they live,” she said.
“The life I got to live here is very different from the one in Germany. And that is not only because of the big things, like the language or that everything seems to be genuinely bigger — apples, TARGET — but especially the small things, like the door handles and the light switches, that look totally different,” she said.
She also pointed to some school subjects being different.
“The school life here has a lot more subjects that you could do. A subject that I didn’t know even existed, that I got to experience firsthand is photography. In photography they learned how to take pictures on a professional level as well as editing them afterward to make sure to bring out the best in them,” she said.
Laura Heidersdorf, 15, a sophomore in Germany, also noted both the differences in culture and school.
“The school system in America is much more relaxed. I liked the yellow school buses the most. Sometimes I felt like I was in a movie when everyone went to their lockers to get their stuff for the next class,” she said.
Oskar Reitz, 16 and also a sophomore in Germany, said, “Something that I really enjoyed about my first time in the States was the cultural exchange and all the new people that I met.”
“These three weeks were probably the best time in my life so far and my favorite experience was living with a host family and that I felt like a real American for that certain period of time,” he said.
Kirsten Anders, the Burgau-Gymnasium school coordinator in Germany, said, “The chief benefits for the German students (include) adjusting to a foreign culture, to a different way of life, becoming more independent and confident because of it as they have to cope with new situations.”
It is a program that these faculty members are committed to making successful and have as part of their dedication to teaching a desire to plan and coordinate an experience students do not always have in elementary or high school.
Anders pointed out that on average there are 15 matches per exchange, so 30 students in all. Tuesday, students in this ninth exchange headed home back to Germany. They arrived March 21.
Zahren said that while here, the German students had the opportunity to make sea glass art at Create Color Art Studio, see a Providence Bruins game, take a day trip to New York City, visit Battery Park, the 9/11 Memorial, the Brooklyn Bridge, Rockefeller Center and the Top of the Rock, and Times Square.
In addition, they had a day trip to Boston, taking in the site of the Boston Tea Party, the Freedom Trail, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
“German Students also gave short presentations about German Culture to three Middle Schools…also engaged in other activities with their host families,” he said.
Anders also said, “They get to apply and refine their English speaking skills which also boosts their confidence and will hopefully give them an advantage later on when applying for a job, with English being the global language.”
The North Kingstown students will be abroad in Germany from August 3-18 this summer.
Zahren said it will begin with a two-day stay in Munich with a bike tour of the city, a traditional Bavarian meal at the Augustiner Brewery and a visit to the site of the Dachau Concentration Camp.
They will also spend time in the Burgau Gymnasium school, take a day trip to Cologne, to Amsterdam and a shorter trip to Burg Eltz, a medieval castle in the area.
“While abroad, students will stay with the families of the partner that they hosted in March-April,” he noted.
Anders added, “The American students will get to experience everyday life in a German family, will also gain insights into cultural differences, (such as) our reliance on public transportation, making do with less space in a densely populated country by living in row houses rather than detached ones.”
“They will also become more independent and confident by being away from home, trying new things and applying and honing their German-speaking skills,” she said.
Both teachers pointed to the realities of both countries that visiting students get to see. It challenges stereotypes as well as images painted through film and other media, which don’t represent a broad perspective on a country.
“The German language and German culture are often portrayed negatively in films and TV, showing primarily World War II and Cold-War era Germany rather than the incredible steps Germany has made to ensure that they as a country learn from their collective past,” Zahren said.
“This exchange allows our students to see products of modern Germany,” he added, as well as German students to experience the United States first-hand.
“This program offers a unique opportunity for cultural exchange for the participating students and their peers,” he said.
Finn Martin, 15, a sophomore in Germany, said the culture of sights and sounds gave him a special insight.
“What I found most interesting was the landscape. A 10-minute car ride and it felt like a different country. You start in a small city, sit in the car for a few minutes, you are at the beach. You drive for a few minutes again you are in a big city. A few minutes later you are in the woods and a few minutes later you are at a museum,” he said.
“America was such a cool experience, and I am happy I was able to take part in the program,” Martin added.
