SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Most businesses in South Kingstown appear to be in compliance with a new ordinance designed to discourage retailers from using plastic bags at the checkout counter.
The town’s Conservation Commission, however, is asking for a plan to enforce the ordinance after noting that one large retailer in town continues to offer plastic bags at all of its checkouts.
In an Oct. 15 letter to the Interim Town Manager, Theresa Murphy, chairman David Flanders said that Shaw’s Supermarket in town has had ample time to comply with the ordinance and to exhaust its existing stock of plastic bags.
The Town Council adopted the plastic reduction ordinance in June 2018 and enforcement started in January 2019.
“South Kingstown is one of a number of municipalities in Rhode Island that have enacted this type of ordinance, and in fact, the ordinance was modeled after ordinances passed in other communities,” Flanders said.
Former Town Manager Rob Zarnetske suspended the ordinance in April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and caused hardships for many businesses. The order was extended more than once until July 9, 2020, when it expired.
“Following the expiration of the order, it appeared that most businesses, large and small, to the extent they even relied on the order, ceased distribution of plastic bags,” Flanders said. He called Shaw’s a “notable and visible exception” that was still distributing the plastic bags as of Oct. 15.
The commission was reluctant to single out a business, Flanders said. Members asked about the status of enforcing the ordinance in January of this year. Zarnetske told the commission he would send a letter to Shaw’s.
After no noticeable change in policy, the commission inquired about enforcement again in April.
Zarnetske still manager at the time, said Shaw’s was not the only retailer still distributing plastic bags, and that he planned to send a mailing to all retail businesses in town as a reminder that the ordinance was in effect. The commission received a copy of the letter on May 6.
“The town stands ready to help all South Kingstown retail businesses in their efforts to promote a healthy and sustainable environment,” Zarnetske wrote in the letter “Complying with this ordinance will require changes to how you interact with your customers. However, doing so will ensure that our natural resources are available for the generations to come.”
It noted that non-compliance with the requirements of the ordinance would result in enforcement action.
“We are now five months since the letter and more than a year since the ordinance went back into effect as of July 10, 2020,” Flanders said.
The commission argues that continued distribution of plastic bags confuses consumers and retailers, and risks undermining the ordinance.
“Furthermore, it creates an uneven playing field among retailers if most are complying but one of the largest and most visible is not, again running he risk of undermining the integrity of the ordinance,” Flanders said.
South Kingstown’s ordinance bans retailers giving plastic convenient bags to patrons as part of the checkout process. It does not cover barrier bags for meat or vegetables.
With a first offense, businesses are warned. Offenders can be fined $250 on a second offense, and subsequent violations could see a $250 fine for each day that the violation continues.
A hardship variance may be granted to businesses that can demonstrate an actual hardship that would be incurred by the enforcement of the ordinance.
Before adopting it, the town’s Economic Development Committee surveyed 32 businesses and there was overwhelming support for the ordinance. Three of the businesses were opposed, one due to “personal philosophy” and the other two out of concern for the financial impacts.
North Kingstown implemented its own ordinance in 2019. It also has several exceptions. Laundry dry cleaning bags, pharmacy prescription bags and pet waste bags are among permissible plastic bags. The first offense warrants a warning, while subsequent offenses carry increasingly hefty fines.
Narragansett doesn’t have an ordinance prohibiting single-use plastic bags, although the town’s Conservation Commission has studied the issue and was working on a proposed ordinance early last year before COVID to recommend to the Town Council.
