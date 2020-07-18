Five South County police departments, the first in Rhode Island to create specially trained crisis intervention teams, last week received federal recognition with a $100,000 grant to support new approaches when called to aid people with mental health conditions.
The have formed a collaborative with local mental health clinicians to reach out with trained professionals for calls about suicide attempts, erratic behavior, intoxication and other reports suggesting mental health problems are igniting a person’s actions.
“This approach makes the policing job easier, not more difficult,” said Chief Sean Corrigan of the Narragansett Police Department, about having mental health experts work with police to find ways to diffuse crises and get help for those needing it.
Corrigan said while other departments throughout the state have involved mental health clinicians, this collaborative is the first to use an established national model for intervention.
His department, on behalf of South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Richmond and Westerly police, sought and received a U.S. Department of Justice grant awarded last week for funding the salaries of both an intervention specialist and team coordinator to work in this cooperative effort started last year.
In the larger sense, these five departments are also paving the way in Rhode Island for police officers to be trained in Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) skills to respond to incidents where people are crippled from mental illness or crisis.
As entanglements nationwide increase between persons with mental illnesses and law enforcement, collaboration between police and mental health professionals is the critical standard to appropriately help individuals in a mental health crisis, according to a federal National Institutes of Health (NIH) journal report.
Across the country — as with these five Rhode Island departments — this CIT model of a joint law enforcement-clinician approach also helps an overburdened judicial system that is not set up to provide mental health treatment, said reports in several published professional journals for police, community relations experts and those in the mental health field.
CIT has been successfully used in many law enforcement agencies worldwide and is considered a best-practice model in law enforcement, according the NIH journal report.
Elizabeth Gledhill, a crisis intervention team coordinator for the departments and based at Thundermist Health Center of South County in Wakefield, said there’s a rising number of calls to departments — some brought on by coronavirus-related restrictions and other issues — indicating the serious need for this assistance for police.
Statistics on mental health police calls are sometimes difficult to determine because of their nature and what spurred them, though a more unified way is being established, said Gledhill.
For instance, among the five departments, June alone saw 50 crisis responses involving just these teams. Since last August, four of the departments reported a combined total of 215 crisis interactions that involved the teams, but numbers could be greater when counting other unreported factors.
An example would be North Kingstown, which recently joined the collaborative, reported for 2019 about 130 mental health calls with about 50 needing assistance from a mental health professional.
As recently as four years ago, studies showed that over 90 percent of officers on patrol have an average of six encounters with individuals in crisis each month, and seven to 10 percent of all police encounters involve people affected by mental illness, the NIH journal reported.
Another federal NIH study about this kind of intervention said that most encounters between police and persons with mental illnesses do not involve major crimes or violence, nor do they rise to the level of requiring emergency apprehension.
“Findings confirm that these encounters often occur in the “gray zone”, where the problems at hand do not call for formal or legalistic interventions including arrest and emergency apprehension,” it said.
And that is the view that has brought these departments and mental health advocates together and what spurred U.S. Justice Department officials to recognize these first-in-Rhode-Island efforts with a micro — or small trial — grant to help establish a rooted approach.
The Beginnings
Gledhill and Corrigan said that Washington County, where these departments are located, have had significant numbers of people being treated at hospitals for various mental health-related problems.
Washington County, composed of nine towns, is a federally designated mental health shortage area, where the number of patients far exceed the number of psychiatrists available and have limited access to treatment, the grant application noted.
“Washington County has the sad distinction of having the highest suicide rate and binge drinking rates in the state,” it said.
According to the grant application, the South County Health Emergency Department saw 1,359 people in 2016 — the statistics used —for behavioral health issues, with 49 percent accounting for depression-anxiety, alcohol abuse, suicidal thoughts and drug overdoses. South County Health officials could not be reached for comment on current statistics.
In the application, police officials noted, “Many of those patients arrive after encounters with police.”
Other issues that connect the police with those having mental health problems include their various forms of erratic behavior, homicidal behavior and domestic violence.
Recognizing that often police — not trained as crisis intervention specialists — were called to scenes involving these kinds of incidents, a better and more effective way was needed to help both the police and the individuals involved, Gledhill and Corrigan said.
Their conclusions are backed up by a 2016 American Psychiatric Association journal report pointing out that across the country contemporary health care systems, social programs, and policing models have been designed in such a way that contact between people with mental disorders and the police is inevitable.
“Attending to mental health crises, working with witnesses and victims of crime, searching for those who have (escaped) inpatient and residential care, and identifying people who have mental health needs and connecting them to services are the foreseeable duties for today’s police officer,” it said.
In addition, officers are called on to intervene in criminal acts — from public disturbances to more serious incidents involving threatened or actual violence — perpetrated by people exhibiting a variety of mental health problems, such as dementia, intoxication, intellectual disability, or serious mental illnesses, the journal reported.
Discussions locally turned to the national model of Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), first established in Memphis, TN, in which officers receive 40 hours of training to learn about preventing situations from getting worse, people harming themselves or others and violence erupting when mental health problems appear as part of the cause.
The first formal training was set up last year and now has included a growing number of officers in each department. Liaisons have been established with other support groups.
These include the Health Equity Zone for Washington County, South County’s Healthy Body, Healthy Minds collaborative that promotes wellness among youth, Thundermist Health Center and the Providence Center, an affiliate of the Care New England Health System, for mental health and addiction treatment.
Boots on the Ground
In addition to the training for officers last year, some temporary funding was cobbled together — which this grant will replace — for hiring intervention clinician Alison Turner to work directly with each of the five police departments at least once a week.
Turner rides to calls with police and, more importantly, also reviews each department’s mental-health-related case files from incidents during the previous week.
In addition, relationships with those having recurring issues will help the locally trained CIT officers assist individuals since the police will most often handle the calls first because she is not on call 24-hours daily, she said.
“It’s about building relationships with people so that they do call before a problem really gets worse and that we can get there to help them,” she said, adding it’s also about bringing extra skills to the police that they need and want.
She said, “At the end of the day, it gets the community needs met and more services to those who need them.”
That view finds strong agreement with interim Police Chief Joel Ewing-Chow in South Kingstown and Chief Patrick Flanagan in North Kingstown.
“Having Ali as another tool allows our department to provide better services to the community we serve,” he said, noting that she follows up on five to 10 cases each week referred to her in South Kingstown.
“If we can better support those in crisis it will mean an overall healthier community,” he added.
“I think given the current COVID pandemic, unemployment, etc., people are becoming more stressed, which can certainly lead to mental health issues and more calls to the police. If Ali is able to offer assistance to individuals it will potentially mean less trips to the hospital and less repeat calls to the police department,” he said.
Flanagan said that Turner started working with his North Kingstown department about a month ago.
“The officers like having Ms. Turner because she is able to have a person sent to the hospital for an evaluation while on scene,” he said, noting that before she assisted it could take up to two hours for a doctor to get the same process completed.
Corrigan echoed the thoughts of the other two chiefs and added that she’s also available to respond to critical incidents where assistance is needed for first responders as well as witnesses.
The Future
Corrigan and Gledhill said that another training program for these five departments and others is planned to be offered next month. These state leaders in CIT training are encouraging other departments to consider the benefits.
The joint police-mental health professional relationship has a strong national following among police chiefs and for good reason, the American Psychiatric Association journal reported.
“Police chiefs have asserted that officers should not be the mental health response agency of first resort and that mental health situations consume too much time of frontline officers, diverting precious resources from core law enforcement activities,” the journal said.
For example, the journal reported, police officers routinely express concern about the amount of time spent waiting in hospital emergency rooms in combination with the prospect that individuals with mental disorders may not be admitted to inpatient care.
“Research has shown that contacts involving people with mental disorders place great demands on police resources. Police officers express frustration with deficiencies in the health and social service systems that severely constrain their ability to resolve situations involving people with mental disorders in a timely and appropriate manner,” it said about findings in a national review that were also echoed by local patrol officers.
“Serious concerns have also been raised by people with mental disorders about police interventions, particularly those that involve the use of force,” it said in 2016.
That issue is not lost today on local police, mental health care workers and others involved in the process.
“We want to get the word out to the community and let them know we are a resource. They have nothing to fear about this. We want to help,” said Corrigan.
Gledhill agreed, noting that police and mental health workers have the same objectives about protecting this vulnerable population of people.
“It really comes down to getting everyone in the same room and showing that they all want the same things. It’s how we get there,” she said.
