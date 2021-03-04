SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pier Cleaners owner Larry Fish is willing to go the extra mile to help unemployed people make their first impression a lasting one.
For even the most self-assured person, a job interview can be frightening and put anyone on edge, especially when the job is a lifeline to survival. The call comes and the date is set, but that one spiffy-looking suit has an unforgiving olive oil stain that just won’t go away.
Fish’s vans will pick up that dress suit — or that sports jacket and pants, or any other outfit that will make a solid impression. After cleaning it, the van will bring the clothes back. All free of charge.
“If the person is in our service area, and we’re on the next street or whatever, it’s not going to cost me anything to make the van go one street over and pick up that suit,” Fish said. “We’re going to be back there two days later and can drop it off.”
He is offering free dry cleaning to anyone — no questions asked — who is unemployed and going on a job interview. He’s not worried about getting ripped off, either.
People can also drop off and pick up their professional attire at one of his sites in Wakefield, Westerly or Stonington, Connecticut (piercleanersri.com).
This effort to help shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who knows Fish. He has been a community booster for many years, especially during the 20 years after he bought the Pier Cleaners store on 50 High St.
When the pandemic hit last March, Fish was on weekly calls with other business leaders to brainstorm ways to help businesses and residents connect in novel and innovative ways. It stems from more than just being the town Economic Development Committee chairman.
Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and longtime friend of Fish, praised him for this effort, which has spanned more than three decades. Fish has also been involved in many local charitable causes, including the Matthew Siravo Memorial Foundation and South County youth soccer programs.
Agreeing with Viele, South Kingstown Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said Fish has a strong commitment to the community.
“He’s always calling me to say we could do this or do that with suggestions for what we could do to improve the community,” he said.
The offer to help those unemployed also drew a number of praises on Facebook.
“Pier Cleaners has always been there when needed! Good job,” wrote Georgann Lardaro.
Melanie Reppucci added, “Shoutout to the staff at Pier Cleaners and all others working in laundry and dry cleaning right now. Yet another business no one realized was essential until it was.”
For his part, Fish offers, “You’ve got to see the goodness in people. You’ve got to give back. If we help one person, it will be well worth it.”
He said he’s also not worried about somebody trying to pull one over on him.
“I believe in the human spirit and I don’t think there’s that many people out there that will be trying to put the screws to Larry Fish,” he said.
As a longtime business owner, he also knows having this free service can help build brand loyalty.
Right now, the cleaning business nationwide is down about 50 percent due to work-at-home arrangements for many people and other economic factors. Helping to keep Pier Cleaners in the eye of the public will also help with restoring his own business to pre-pandemic levels.
Before the pandemic started, Fish said, his business was cleaning and pressing about 3,000 men’s shirts a week. That number is now down by about half.
“However, we are doing more washing, drying and folding, picking it up and dropping it off because people don’t want to leave their homes,” he said about the turn that the business has taken during the pandemic.
That could become a trend that is here to stay in his cleaners and others, says Bloomberg news.
As many businesses meet changes in the operating environment, dry cleaners confront a more fundamental shift: Working from home is here to stay, especially for white-collar employees. Companies from Facebook to Swiss bank UBS Group AG have said the switch could be permanent for some workers, according to Bloomberg.
A post-COVID economy in which more people work in sweatpants rather than freshly-pressed dress slacks could be devastating for these roughly 30,000 businesses that relied on professionals — such as salespeople, realtors and bankers — for half of the garments getting dry cleaned before the pandemic, according to industry analysts.
The ever-conscious Fish reported that he is currently taking an 8-week marketing course that is covering post-pandemic approaches for businesses like his.
In that course he learned of the idea to help unemployed people going to interviews. It’s a service that dry cleaners from around the country are doing to help keep their names — and businesses — alive, while helping their communities.
Pier Cleaners has not placed an expiration date on this new service to the community, Fish said.
Anyone dropping off a garment for an interview can expect to receive it back ready to wear in two days. He asks that anyone needing the service mention to the staff that the outfit or suit is for an interview and it will be cleaned without charge.
Questions about the new service can be directed to 401-789-2333. Select option 8 to speak with the Route Manager.
