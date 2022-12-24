NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader.
“The spiraling costs of food for people, it just breaks the bank and they can’t make it on their own,” said Rev. Craig Swan of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Central Street in Narragansett.
At his church’s Community Market, a food bank for those in need that operates every Friday from 3-5 p.m., many of those visiting each week are elderly, he noted.
“Fast-rising food prices and medical prices are escalating. It’s a choice between food and medical services,” he said about the people, mostly from Narragansett, needing extra help.
Another group the market serves, he said, are foreign students in Kingston at the University of Rhode Island. While schooling costs may be covered, expenses such as food are high, especially for those with families, he said.
In total, Swan said that his program is serving about 60 to 70 people per week, a rise to pre-pandemic numbers. During the pandemic various kinds of assistance — now gone — brought the weekly numbers to about 20 to 25 people.
Like others who help provide food to those who need it, Swan said the increase is a sign of pressing economic problems due to rising costs in many household budget items for lower-income people.
Kate Brewster, executive director of the non-profit Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale that has a food pantry, said “What we are seeing now is a return to the pre-pandemic levels.”
Compared to last year, her center has seen a 41% increase in one-time visits and a 51% increase in repeat visits.
She, Swan, and other local clergy who have food-providing programs give similar reports. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank reported a 20% spike overall since 2019 for the state.
It found that from July 2021 to July 2022, food costs in Rhode Island went up 13 percent.
Confirming Swan’s observations about some URI students, Barbara Sweeney, who oversees Rhody Outpost food center at URI, said her numbers are increasing.
Chris Little, a church member who also supports the food collection and distribution program, pointed to issues that most people are readily seeing at grocery stores.
“Costs have gone up quite a bit and the major supplier of our food, the RI Community Food Bank, is not always able to supply the quantity or diversity of products that we want to make available to our guests,” he said, with a reference to those who come called guests.
“This has resulted in a need for us to send volunteers off to various stores to purchase what is needed for a weekly market,” he added.
The Community Market provides meats, produce, personal goods and a wide range of other grocery products in a ‘farmers market’ style of service in which people can select their items.
He and Swan both pointed to the program using both church resources but also depending on the generosity of the community for this all-volunteer organization with funding and food.
“Many donate produce, and even local honey, and the Narragansett Boy Scout troops can be counted upon to provide 4,000 or 5,000 pounds of food from each annual food drive,” Little said.
Whether a student or community member, increased costs all around are hitting hard.
All have been affected in some way by inflation that has woven into the pricing for almost any kind of goods and services customers, businesses, wholesalers and manufacturers have been facing.
State officials say that whether Rhode Island sees some of the corner-turning with this issue remains to be seen, but it’s not expected to happen before the year ends.
