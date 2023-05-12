Capturing meaningful moments, while still possible, was something important to Aly Packhem Sparks of North Kingstown. Her Mother, Judy, died two years ago from cancer at age 60.
“About a year before I was to get married, we got the devastating news that my mom’s clinical trial was unsuccessful and her stage IV cancer was still rapidly spreading,” she said.
“I already had my wedding dress and suggested doing a photo shoot with her before she started chemo in case her hair didn’t grow back in time for the wedding,” she added.
“We picked out the dress she would wear to the wedding and quickly got both of our dresses altered. Our amazing and generous wedding photographer (Atlas & Stone Photography) even offered to shoot some photos for free,” Packhem recalled.
“This first photo is one of my absolute favorites. You can almost hear her big laugh — or maybe it was just her yelling ‘Alyson, don’t drop me!” she said describing the photo of her lifting her mother’s full body in both arms.
“While she didn’t end up making it to the wedding, it was clear she was with us that day,” she said.
Southern Rhode Island Newspapers last week asked people to share memories and thoughts, whether happy or sad, about mothers who have left a lasting influence and in some way changed their lives.
Mothers can pose some of the most visceral, long-lasting, deeply hidden and life direction influences.
Emotions around them can range from tender and sweet, to anger and foreboding, to empty and inconsolable, all mixed into other sentiments filling our hearts.
With all their entanglements and inseparable connection since giving birth to us, mothers are only here on borrowed time. Some are shorter than others, most never for our lifetime or for future generations, yet their influence ripples through us and to others who never knew them.
Looking in the rearview mirror of life about the influence mothers have, Nicole Brouillette pondered that thought.
“I wondered what it would have been like to have her around when the kids were young. They barely knew her. I barely knew her,” she said about her story of separation and later-in-life reconnection when her mom coped with disease, robbing her vitality.
Brouillette recalled in an interview, “They say you never really know what you have until it’s gone. This is especially true when it comes to my mother. She passed in November of 2017 just when at 51, I was finally getting to know her.”
With it came a gift of insight about her mother’s husband, Jim, and all he did for her while everyone else was leading their own lives. Meanwhile, life’s loan of a mother kept nearing its expiration date.
Brouillette said her mother “became a shell of the person she used to be...a smart, kind woman who loved to bake and loved to socialize. She was the woman who would seek out management in the grocery store to tell them how helpful the guy at the meat counter was or how the young man who bagged her groceries was so helpful in loading her groceries into her car.”
“I miss her very much, but every now and then, I hear her voice when I thank the nice young man who offers to load my bags in the car. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom. I miss you.” she said.
A worry that they disappear in ways we cannot control brought tears to Narragansett resident Melissa DiCicco Holcombe. They dribbled down her face and the 45-year-old watched her 18-month-old boy, Kenny, run around. Standing by mother and son were Kenny’s grandmother and great-grandmother.
“I sit back and revel in this,” Holcombe said. “I want him to spend as much time with them, and his other grandmother, as possible.”
Priscilla Champion, 70, Kenny’s great-grandmother, said, “Enjoy every moment because it goes by so quickly.” His other grandmother and Holcombe’s mother, Donna DiCicco, 75, looked on.
“I try to enjoy every minute I have with him because you never know how many minutes I’ll have left with him,” she said, recalling that her own mother, Kay Starziano, lived next door with her father, Domenic. Her mother died in 1997 and is remembered as a model bringing significant influence on the meaning of family in many ways.
That staying power prompted Fredda Rabinowitz Avedisian of Narragansett to remark, “All I can say is, there will never be anyone else like my mother. She passed in May 1994 at 80 years old.”
“She helped keep her and my father’s family together. She was an amazing cook and baker. She could knit and crochet. People always wanted to be seated near her at events and family gatherings. She was amazing,” Avedisian said.
Sean Johnson of South Kingstown experienced the opposite, but in that challenge discovered the gift of forgiveness.
“I was five. One day I came home from kindergarten to an empty house and a note from her that I had to read over the phone to my dad at work because I couldn’t quite read yet. She had left us,” he said in an interview about his now-deceased mother, Ruth.
“And so began an on-again-off-again chase that lasted over 20 years. At first, I’d go live with her for short periods of time, but she would always grow tired of the motherly life and ship me back to RI,” he said.
“This lasted until my father finally sobered up in 1978 and I lived with him for good. She never showed up to the custody hearing,” Johnson said, noting that his mother was an alcoholic, too.
Many times, over the years and in a variety of ways, Johnson tried to reconnect with her.
“I remember lots of Willy Nelson, and her deadbeat friends who took care of her, always kind, always thrilled to see us together. I remember her laugh and sense of humor. She read a lot,” he said.
Johnson never sent his mom Mother’s Day cards. Others, who were stand-ins along the way, did get them. He later married, had kids and a wife who was the mother he always wanted, and gave him the family he never had.
“Our relationship was only ever polite, like we were acquaintances, both on our best behavior, both pretending we had a typical history together and not the one she gave me,” he added.
Ruth died at 56, with both mother and son having unrequited love.
“My appreciation runs so much deeper now, thank God, reassured that no child or grandchild of mine will ever go through what I went through. I do still remember Ruth, of course, but I’ve long since forgiven her,” he said.
“My painful history is just that, history, and I’ve defeated it. She rests in peace and our relationship rests in peace,” he said.
“I can honestly say she did love me, maybe the concept of me, even if she was irresponsible as a parent, flippant. And I loved her, not because of her choices necessarily, but because she brought me into the world and there were times when she honestly tried,” Johnson said.
“I loved her because we can’t really control who we love. We just love,” he explained.
It is so true.
As Mother’s Day 2023 arrives, I think of my own mother, Jeanne Seymour of Coventry, and her love as she dealt with so many challenges with my brother, sister and me as teenagers.
At 87 today, debilitating arthritis keeps her chair-ridden or bedridden nearly all hours of the day. Yet, she continues to express unqualified love and support for all three of us, especially when detecting a tone of voice signaling something wrong.
It’s the hallmark of our connection. For instance, when significant losses occurred to the family years ago, she was there for all of us to keep our lives going the best she could. She was able to bring emotional rollercoasters to a stop whether we were children or young adults.
No doubt we have had our disagreements, but she was always there to listen although time is sapping that energy now. While supportive, she was never stingy and used “tough love” if she thought we needed it. And she’s still like that on the good days.
As a grandmother to my daughter Kathleen, 35, who long ago abandoned the family, she has remained her only grandchild and shines a bright light in her doorway hoping she’ll come back someday. Lights in others have long gone out.
My mother also had to fight in many ways for her dignity. She did it with grace, direction and decisiveness. She is a survivor. Yes, it scared her and we all came in our own ways to understand those effects.
Life is ebbing now. I know that the loan of a mother to me will end shortly.
Thanks, Mom, for all you have given in your sacrifice of a career and life. All you ever wanted to be, you said, was a mother. You have done it in ways none of us can repay.
