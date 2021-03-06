NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On Feb. 4, a fire broke out at the Biomes Marine Biology Center on Post Road around 8 p.m. Fortunately, none of the animals at the state’s largest private hands-on aquarium were harmed and the building sustained minimal damage, but it saw the aquarium have to shut its doors for three weeks while repairs were done, another speed bump for an organization that’s already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were down for three weeks, most of that was waiting for the insurance company because there wasn’t any damage, all of the animals are fine, there wasn’t any structural damage, it was just a mess,” Biomes Marines Biology Center owner Mark Hall said. “There was a lot of soot, so we had ServPro, they came in and they spent a whole week here just cleaning basically every surface in the building and once they finished we were able to open again.”
It was the second time in three months the aquarium had to close its doors for three weeks after they were made to do the same during Rhode Island’s “Pause” in December.
“It’s been rough with COVID because we don’t really have the groups we used to have, the school groups and things like that, so we’re completely dependent on people walking in,” Hall said.
However, since reopening, Hall has seen a growing uptick in visits to the center and says business has been going well lately.
“It’s been good,” Hall said. “It’s been busy.”
Paramount to all of that has been the support of the community at large, something Hall said he’s greatly appreciated.
“The support has been amazing,” Hall said. “We did a couple of fundraisers when we were shut down in December. We had to shut down because of the pause, so we were down, that was three weeks too, So just a lot of support from people getting memberships and supporting the fundraisers and just coming in with their families.”
For those who haven’t visited the aquarium in a while, Hall says that it’s much the same as people will remember.
“The big (difference) obviously is masks, but other than that it’s all the same,” Hall said. “All of the hands-on exhibits are still available, we still have all of the animals that we had so as far as just visiting, coming in during our public hours, not a lot has changed.”
The other new addition in the past year has been private family/group tours, which allow people to set a reservation to rent out the aquarium during off hours between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for $200 an hour, or $175 an hour for aquarium members.
“That’s kind of a new thing that we’re doing that’s starting to pick up is building rental, where people can rent the building for a birthday party or just for a group of families and be able to come in and have the building to themselves,” Hall said.
The aquarium reopened from the fire last week and is already back to regular hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and Hall says it will stay that way.
“We’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” Hall said. “We’re riding this out.”
Admission for adults is $12, $10 for children between 2-12 and seniors over 65 and children under 2 and members are both free. Family memberships start from $100.
