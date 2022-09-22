NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The tranquil and undisturbed sight of the Narrow River on a summer morning is partly an illusion, hiding a hotbed of activity just below the surface.
Using special seine nets and buckets, children got a chance to explore a riverbed teeming with life last weekend, thanks to the Narrow River Preservation Association.
The association likes to show people of all ages What Lives in the River, as its annual program is called. It’s education made fun in a hands-on way, as youngsters get to see and touch fish, shellfish, crabs and other inhabitants of the Pettaquamscutt estuary.
“We have tons of families, a co-ed Scout group and lots of volunteers here today,” NRPA Vice President Veronica Berounsky said. “You give a kid a net and they’re happy for a long time.”
Chris Hubbard of Wakefield brought his children Mya, 11, Lucia, 8, and Tristan, 6, to dip nets into the river and explore.
“We have Pack 66 Scouts here today,” he said. Hubbard is a den leader and also sits on the NRPA board.
“It’s great for the kids and fits in nicely with some of the adventures we do,” he said. “Today the big catch has been hermit crabs.”
The smallest organisms went under a pair of microscopes, while larger specimens such as crabs got to chill out in plastic bins of water. NRPA volunteers, from high school students to retirees, got to show and tell.
They encouraged children to step up to the tank and touch a hermit crab.
“You can touch hermit crabs, but if you see a crab swimming, leave them alone, because they can be nasty,” volunteer Walter Berry told the youngsters.
“Why does he have strong claws,” Berry asked as he answered a young boy’s question about a crab. “Well, that’s how he eats.”
Volunteers Aya Rothwell and Chris Machinski dragged a weighted seine net up to the shore and children immediately started inspecting it.
“Ohh look at the size of that shrimp,” one child shouted.
There were even a few rare finds that aren’t typically seen in the river, such as oyster toadfish and a small, dark and squishy pod filled with water, resembling a water balloon.
“We believe it’s a sea cucumber,” volunteer Catalina Martinez, the regional program manager at the NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, said. “Walter looked it up. They’re heavier than you think because they’re full of water.”
In addition to the live attractions, the association set up informational displays about the river and its inhabitants. On one table was a full stuffed osprey, called Petti, encased in glass.
What Lives in the River took place at Middlebridge Marina and coincided with the town’s Gansett Days festivities, a weekend celebrating all things Narragansett.
The river event is one of several that NRPA holds year-round, and this year organizers were happy to return to a pre-COVID setting.
NRPA also holds art events, walks, special presentations from authors and experts, and more.
“The idea is to do something different each month to appeal to different groups,” Berounsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.