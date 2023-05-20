NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Land Conservancy of North Kingstown (LCNK) celebrated the completion of the Mill Cove Footbridge, a structure gifted to the town to connect present and future generations to the two parts of Wickford Village that have been separated for too long, at a special event last Friday.
The connection once again brings downtown Wickford together with Wilson Park. The land conservancy will be maintaining the bridge.
In the 1770s, a causeway was constructed, as part of a farm path. This crossed Mill Cove and connected the farms of Wickford with western pastures and the woods.
The connection was severed over 20 years ago, when the culvert under the causeway collapsed.
“I think what’s really exciting is that it’s a footbridge that goes over a riverbank,” Kathy Vigness-Raposa, President of LCNK said. “There was a causeway that was there and had been there since around the 1700s that had a culvert … there’s never been a way for people to continue on this path until now with this footbridge.”
With the fix, the path is completed and connects two adjacent affordable housing communities and the town-owned recreational area in Wilson Park with Wickford Village.
“It provides safer access instead of walking down Brown Street and West Main Road,” Vigness-Raposa said. “It’s been great, we’ve had such great support and there’s so many people who’ve been using this. Probably hundreds of people who go over it every week.”
Footbridge Project Manager and Chair of LCNK Land Acquisition, Gidget Loomis, said the project is seen as a way to also connect residents with the town’s surrounding nature.
“It’s just a little slice of heaven in a busy part of town,” Loomis said. “It was just something that needed doing and even though it’s town property … we volunteered to do it.”
With the footbridge completion, passersby can be reconnected with area wildlife and have access to local businesses following their activities in the park.
“The reason our land trust took on the project is there are just so many resources at that area — to the west of the marsh is Wilson Park with all of its athletic fields, walking trails, playgrounds, there’s two subsidized housing projects there,” Loomis said. “And on the east side of the marsh there’s Wickford Village, other neighborhoods, our land trust owns the Bush Hill nature reserve which has trails … there’s so many people who go out walking and biking and taking their dogs out that it just made sense to reconnect those resources.”
With permission from the town, LCNK received a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to support engineering studies that permitted establishing the building blocks for the project. The LCNK also worked alongside the town’s planning, engineering, and public works departments throughout the process.
Additional funds included grants and donations received from the Champlin Foundation, Waterman Engineering, the Horace A. and S. Ella Kimball Foundation, the Thorne Cox Family Foundation, Kent Washington Association of REALTORS, Narragansett Bay Estuaries Program, Imperatore Corporation, and Walmart Community Grants Program.
According to Loomis, $81,000 in donations was raised for the re-build. Town Manager Ralph Mollis said those funds fully covered the project, and the town didn’t need to put any budgeted money toward rebuild.
The project, Loomis said, started in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in construction.
Parts for the re-build arrived and had to sit for six months before building started, Loomis said, adding that the channel under the bridge had to be rebuilt and armored. Because the causeway is in a flood zone and subject to damage, there are anchors beneath the footing to secure the bridge.
Additionally, a derelict, 18-foot boat was found in the marsh next to causeway leftover from a storm decades earlier.
“It had been deteriorated, it had been stripped it was covered in graffiti, it was disgusting,” Loomis said.
The boat was removed with the help of the fire department.
“What we did with the fiber glass pieces, instead of putting them in a landfill, is we donated the boat fiber glass to a pilot program that is recycling old fiber glass hulls and it’s getting chopped up and processed and it goes into road service,” Loomis said.
The restored footbridge, Loomis said, is a structure that even the wildlife has approved.
“Even the wildlife like it, it was just a matter of months before we had pictures and videos of foxes trotting across the bridge,” Loomis said. “Re-connecting (the areas) and optimizing that trail is worth preserving … Both from a recreational point of view as well as historic.”
