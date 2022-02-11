WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In 24 hours let’s see how a bunch of actors, some directors and a few writers can put together an audience-grabbing play drawing their laughs, quizzical expressions and a hearty round of applause.
In this 17th year of the experiment, the Contemporary Theater Company on Friday at 11 p.m. will give four writers the launch with just the barest of information the challenge to write an entire 15- to 20-minute play. And that’s just the beginning.
What follows next is the unfolding of all anyone might routinely expect — directors, tech staff, costume maker, music — and, oh, yes, the actors. These stagger in at different times the next morning for the work of bringing the production alive at 8 p.m. on the theater’s main stage.
“The 24-Hour Play Fest is one of my favorite days of the year,” says CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown. “We get to remind ourselves that what seems impossible is within reach!”
What is a 24-Hour Play Festival?
This kind of performance involves 10-to-20-minute plays and has steadily grown in popularity. They have appeared in schools, community theaters and professional productions during the last 30 years across the country.
“Part of the thrill and challenge of twenty-four hour theater is that the scripts will be produced immediately,” wrote Stacie Ellen Hendrickson, researcher on this on this short-form performance, in her study of the art and festivals.
Full-length plays, however, often go through numerous drafts and can take years to gain the backing necessary for a full production, Hendrickson pointed out in comparison.
“There is a unique energy that is generated between the audience and the artists when a play is placed on stage before the production has been explored and developed in weeks of rehearsal,” Hendrickson said.
Generally, the rehearsal process involves picking apart each moment and questioning every blocking choice, every gesture. In 24-hour theater, there is no time for questioning, she explained.
Actors are trained to remain in character and keep the audience oblivious to dropped lines and flubbed blocking. When the rehearsal process has barely allowed the actors to memorize their lines, let alone fully digest the character, the audience is better able to see the all too human moments of imperfection.
In Seattle, 14/48 Projects specializes in offering these kinds of performances and bills itself “producers of The World’s Quickest Theater Festival & other feats of impossible theater, spanning the globe.”
Jim Jewel, a former 14/48 steering committee member, has said that this art form “really distills the immediacy of theater. One of the strengths of this festival is that when you really push artists’ limits, ingenuity takes over.”
CTC this year will put that ingenuity on display for audiences to see while the ensemble meets the challenges as members prepare and perform.
This Year’s CTC Festival
The writers begin with a signal thought or idea that gets developed later with the directors and even more after actors are chosen for each of the plays.
But the devious festival organizers also threw in challenges or prompts to take them on side journeys of creativity they never expected.
“Part of the fun of the 24 hour play festival is that you get prompts throughout the day,” Brown said, noting these give the writers and producers instructions to do something in an artistic twist — even oddball — with the entire production.
She recalled the prompt one year that demanded every play remove the word “bees” from the lines of actors, even though the play involved bees.
“The most central line to those plays was all about bees. So, I guess we can’t say bee now, I said. We had to replace saying name with gesture, like flapping wings on the side of your shoulders every time you would have said bee or bees,” she said with a laugh.
“This became a 24-hour play festival legend that most of us have never forgotten,” she said, adding, that the festival’s artistic design is “meant to push your limits and be a little challenging and bring you to the edge of your creativity.”
Last year the play was entirely virtual because the theater’s main stage was shut due to the continuing COVID pandemic.
All acting was virtually performed from homes or any other destination. In addition, other CTC alumni joining by online connections from New Zealand, France, Canada, Nevada, and other places around the county.
The livestream cut ins and outs gave a mix of the old “Candid Camera” reality TV show with the “Beat the Clock” game show of people conquering any assortment of challenges within a short time limit.
“It’s an exhilarating thing for a theater artist to do it on the fly,” Brown said last year.
Now what is old is new. The CTC group will return to the in-person festival that dominated the history of its presentation.
Some challenges still remain, though, said Brown. These include the reservations of some people being too close to others because of caution about the disease and finding rehearsal spaces for the four teams producing each play.
The series of four plays begin at 8 p.m. Saturday (February 12) in the theater. The theater’s website (contemporarytheatercompany.com) also explains its new admission pricing designed for various unique income levels and offers accompanying explanations.
Tickets start beyond with a gentle fundraising push at $40 “for anyone who can afford to support the theater a little extra.”
However, the standard ticket price is $30. “We need 70% of people to choose this price in order to stay here to play,” the website notes. Then there are $20 tickets “for folks for whom $30 is just a bit too much right now and $10 tickets “for anyone 25 & under and anyone who needs them.”
