SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In yet another installment of its yearlong 300th Anniversary celebration, the town of South Kingstown on Saturday held a daylong ‘Wakefield Trifecta Festival’ at Saugatucket Park to celebrate the end of the summer and its local art, music, and food.
“It’s a play on words, ‘trifecta,’ the 300th anniversary, so we started out with the names. We didn’t know what it would be,” Event Coordinator Ken Burke said. “Then we thought, ‘let’s emphasize arts, and music and culture.’ And from that, we built a program, an event. We’re focusing on everything local, we tried to get local food, local artisans, local bands, so, it’s a celebration of the town.”
The festivities, put on by the 300th Anniversary Steering committee, lasted until around 11 p.m.
The Field of Artisans set up shop at the center of the green to display their creations and expression.
Business owner Hope Hera, who is from Central Mass., spent the afternoon selling semi-fine jewelry.
“It’s not cheap jewelry but it’s not fine jewelry, so it’s kind of an affordable middle ground,” Hera said. “We sell pretty much any size and most of our stuff can be customized.”
Nancy Proulx, of Hope Valley, was selling handmade beaded jewelry, tie-dye shirts, pendants, and macrame, her favorite thing to make.
“It’s kind of a labor love,” Proulx said. “I just can’t stop making stuff and now I have so much stuff.”
The pop-up market community, in addition to the Hera Gallery and the South County Art Association, helped the steering committee put on the event.
Victoria Fallon creates hand-made pottery and has sold her creations through “Clay Conversations,” a business she has run since prior to the pandemic.
“I found my way to pottery in my later years,” Fallon said. “But I just love the process. It’s something that we’ve been doing forever, but I’m inspired by both old and new traditions. And I love making functional pieces that people can take home and use … it’s part of their everyday ritual.”
To the south of the park was a stage, where various local performers commanded the center of attention.
The afternoon featured the Jennifer Prete School of Dance, the Yootây Singers, GEAR Productions, Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, Ladies of the Rolling Pin, TropiGals, Yohanna Escamilla, and TJ & the Campers.
The evening lineup featured The Water Project, Rory O’Neill, Guess Method, and Dudemanbro.
The Wakefield Arts and Culture Festival ran through the afternoon and was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wakefield. More than 40 artisans were present for the day, as organizers described the event as something that “bring together a wide variety of artistic expressions.”
In addition to the Yootây Singers, performers from the Narragansett Tribe, a corn husk doll making demonstration by Dawn Spears, Director of the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance (NIAA), were also staple events of the afternoon.
The South County Art Association ran a plethora of activities for adults and children alike — providing demonstrations and activities such as painting, printmaking, pottery, and weaving.
The festival from 6 p.m. on, featured live music and entertainment sponsored by Alltown, McLaughlin and Moran Distributors, Newport Renewables, Shaidzon Beer Company, Sons of Liberty, the 300th Anniversary Committee, and Whalers Brewing.
There was also a reading of a special 300th anniversary poem at 7 p.m., by University of Rhode Island educator Afua Ansong.
The festival featured local brews such as Whalers, Shaidzon, and Sons of Liberty Chair 2, and food from local and regional food trucks.
“This is bringing the art community, the local dance community, local food community, local beer community and local music community (together) and we are demonstrating here with local dance bands, local music and food vendors, selling local food,” Committee Volunteer Philip Telford said. “We’ve got a great summer’s day in September, versus pouring down with rain at the picnic. So, we have that over the picnic.”
