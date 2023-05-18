SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Student activities, teachers’ jobs and a plan to replace the outdated high school are at stake in a June 6 vote to chop $1.5 million from school spending in South Kingstown.
Opponents of the current school budget have successfully petitioned for the vote and want to use this momentum to also stop a $125 million new high school bond slated for a vote in November. Their efforts have met with stark predictions from school officials.
“Reducing the budget would mean the school department would eliminate non-mandated courses like art, music, sports, the Career Technical Education program and advanced placement courses,” said School Superintendent Mark Prince.
School officials are still studying the cut’s effects, but say the department will need to prepare a total of 24 layoffs notices to employees, a mix of layoffs already planned with the current budget and potential layoffs being added in the event the referendum is approved.
Dorald Beasley, a frequent critic of local government, led the charge to collect the needed 200 signatures that the town’s Board of Canvassers Tuesday validated for setting the June 6 referendum.
Beasley offered about his effort to cut funds, “Will that (cutting $1.5 million) make things better in the classrooms, no, but if we do it from now on whenever our enrollment drops at least we will have done something to stem the tax rate increases.”
He also said, “There has to be a point where the cost-benefit is no longer worth it, even in education, and SK is there now. Our only recourse is starve the beast and give taxpayers a bit of relief.”
Although focusing right now on the school budget, opponents are also pointing to town officials’ proposed bond for the new high school as too burdensome for taxpayers and want to prevent any approval in November.
Town and school officials are aware of potential carryover sentiment from any successful school funding reduction. That concern has already surfaced among some residents.
Laura Carbonaro Warner wrote on local social media, “I support a cut. There is also absolutely no justifiable reason for building a new high school. There are no major structural issues at the current building, and enrollment is down.”
Joe Impagliazzo added, “Cut expenses, every family is having to cut normal expenses. Cuts should be applied to all levels of town government, not just schools.”
Referendums are not commonplace, but have occurred infrequently. In 2009 voters in a special referendum overwhelmingly rejected former Councilman James O’Neill’s bid to cut $1.3 million out of the school budget.
The measure was voted down by a 22-percent margin. The next was held in 2020 and voters by a razor-thin margin of 34 votes — among 3,900 — blocked a petition attempt to cut $1.4 million from the bottom-line total.
The current amount of proposed tax money slated in 2023-24 to go for school spending amounts to $55.9 million for the overall $62.6 million proposed school budget. The town also gave the same amount for the previous three years as required by law.
The combined proposed town general government and school expenses total about $104 million for the next fiscal year beginning in July said officials.
Reasons for a Referendum
Beasley and O’Neill, who is working with him, have raised a number of other administrative, management and functional issues.
In listing his various grievances about problems in the school system and sometimes the town’s general government, he expresses constant frustration with various ways that the South Kingstown School System is run.
“Our (payscale’s) top step teachers aren’t showing up for work, and we’re supposed to do what, just accept that? If I hadn’t fettered out that problem by poring over (state) accountability data for days it would have never come to light,” Beasley said.
“So, what are we to do — nothing? If we do nothing, the teachers get 3% raises for the next three years and our taxes rise with them,” he said.
“The only thing I could think of is reducing the (amount of tax money given to the schools) by $1.5 million to lower our per-pupil expense for the fiscal year 2023-24, and the tax rate with it,” he said.
Beasley also turns to a claim about a $2.1 million surplus that proves the school department can afford a reduction in town funding. He also points to other issues.
Both Beasley and O’Neill also offered the following reasons for the $1.5 million cut:
- It could “reverse” the expected 1.63% municipal property tax-rate increase in July. The current proposed budget means for an average taxpayer a 12-cent increase — from $10.95 to 11.07 — per $1,000 of the assessed valuation of their property. They said the cut would roll back the $11.07 rate to $10.85.
- The school department’s December 19, 2022, staffing report shows a decline in the number of staff from 453 last year to 408 this year, they said. “This is a decline of 44.4 positions with an average $100,000 salary and benefits equals a profit of $4.44 million. Where did the money go? No dividends for the taxpayers,” they said.
- As structured today, the entire cost of funding for the new high school will be shouldered by the taxpayers with no discernible savings from closing Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary, they said.
- South Kingstown cannot afford a new high school until school staffing “razzle/dazzle” ceases and a “taxpayer massacre is on the horizon” with the high school bond, they said, claiming it will lead to a 10.5% property-tax increase.
- The fiscal year 2023-24 proposed “out-of-district” tuition costs of $4.9 million ($2,000 per student involved) is 8.75% of total tax funds supporting the budget and have increased for seven straight years, they said. (Note: State law allows students to choose a program and high school in another school district and their home district must pay the costs to attend school.)
- On average public school districts in CT, MA and RI with annual budgets the size of South Kingstown’s have 3,200 students, not 2,500, they said.
- Inflation has “devoured” Social Security cost-of-living adjustments for people living on fixed incomes. The school system’s proposed and existing costs for debt, such as a tax hike to pay for a new high school’s bond for construction costs, are both “unfair and unnecessary” to this group of people, they said.
- From a high of 4,400 to a low of 2,500 today, enrollment here has fallen by 43% since 2000, but past and present school and town council officials have failed repeatedly to reduce the teachers, administrators and other staff in proportion, the said. (O’Neill is also a former member of the council.)
They also targeted the proposed November $125 million bond for a new high school.
“Why is this important? … (because the) town council wants every penny of that cost to be picked up by the taxpayers while they refuse to tell the school district to tighten their spending in any way. It is just plain wrong. Help me, help you,” Beasley wrote on signs.
Other Claims
Both Beasley and O’Neill also made other claims for the need for a $1.5 million cut, but did not show how a cut would improve or change the issue they raised.
Both were asked whether these claims were more about stirring passions to help with their effort, but had no relationship to a $1.5 million cut. They declined to answer.
Among those claims are:
- “So, the real story here is that for the past 20 years taxpayers have been paying for an oversized workforce that hasn’t produced the outcomes of our students commensurate to its cost.”
- School teacher absenteeism at 22%. If more than 3-5% fire them and reorganize the entire school department.
- SK’s 2022 combined standardized math scores of 988 tied for 22nd among the state’s 53 K-8 districts.
- The Rhode Island Department of Education’s state aid formula short-changes South Kingstown. There has been no strong effort by school and town officials to get more money.
- Out-of-School suspension rates of 13% for Indigenous, economically disadvantaged, and students with disabilities is 3.5 times that for all students.
Reactions to Cutting Funds
Beasley’s and O’Neill’s assessments and some calculations have sparked objections from school officials. In a letter to the Town Council after a presentation by Beasley, School Superintendent Prince voiced his disagreement.
“The year-to-date budget document Mr. Beasley refers to shows $2.2 million of unspent funds. Mr. Beasley fails to consider the unmet expenditures that have yet to be billed or paid,” the superintendent said.
School Committee member Carol Vetter also took aim at budget reduction advocates.
“When the author of the referendum states that the school department has a $2.1 million surplus, he is misreading the document,” she said, pointing out that the funds are tagged for future expenses.
“These funds will be spent on expenses such as substitute pay, building maintenance, legal fees, etc. The ‘funds available’ is an important metric to watch to ensure we do not overspend our budget, but it in no way represents a surplus,” she said.
Prince, however, also chastised the council in his email last week for failing to more strongly correct Beasely.
“These claims mislead the public. As an elected official, it is reckless and dangerous not to set the record straight when you know the information is not accurate,” he wrote.
“The public needs to know that it can count on its elected officials to report the facts accurately. The community deserves that type of leadership. The School Committee has already spoken publicly, denouncing this misinformation,” the superintendent said.
He added, “ I do not imagine the Town Council wants to be on the wrong side of the facts and the wrong side of history.”
Town Council member Michael Marren took to the bully pulpit to make his views known.
“After several months of an exhaustive budgeting process at the School Committee and public hearings with the Town Council, the final town budget included only level funding for the SK School Department (same amount as last year’s funding),” Marren, a former School Committee member, said in an interview.
“This is the fourth year in a row that the School Department has received no increase in funding from the town. Most importantly, this is exactly what the School Committee requested unanimously from the town and what the Town Council approved unanimously,” he said.
Marren noted the town schools are seeing declines in school-age children. The decline, according to school officials, stems in part from large numbers of students choosing special programs in other school districts.
The town must pay the cost for that out-of-district education that state law allows under a choice by the student.
Other students are going to private schools and the lack of affordable housing is making it difficult for families with school-age children to move into South Kingstown, officials have also said.
“In the last few years, the School Committee has been addressing the problem in a number of ways,” he said. These include closing two school buildings and using other facilities in a better balance, replacing a nearly 70-year-old out-of-date and falling-apart high school.
“All of this has been done thoughtfully, carefully and with fully transparent public meetings. There has been discussion between the School Committee and the Town Council, and input from the public,” he said.
“Managing a shrinking school system requires a great deal of deliberation. It is not simple, and it cannot be arbitrary,” Marren said.
