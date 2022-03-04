NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Wedding season is fast approaching, but Town Council members don’t want to rush ahead with a $184,000 no-bid contract for quickly putting a permanent roof over the deck of the North Beach Clubhouse in Narragansett.
In voting it down 4-1, members expressed concerns about awarding a contract without putting the work out to bid as is typically done with work more than $50,000.
“Do we rush it or not rush it is the question we have,” Council President Jesse Pugh said.
He pointed out that the town has operated the clubhouse for decades and there was no emergency need to address the roof.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Michelle Kershaw came to the council with the request. Kershaw said she would never skirt the bid process. Only the council has the ability to waive it.
“Unfortunately, we have a time constraint issue, our first wedding is April 1,” Kershaw said. “That’s truly the only reason why we’re attempting to get approval this way.”
The clubhouse hosts more than 100 events during the open season.
“Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is booked,” Kershaw said.
The outdoor deck is typically used by guests who can gather under a rented tent.
The new 36 by 36-foot flat steel constructed roof would cover from the kitchen area to the pavilion’s existing overhang, replacing the need for rental tents.
“When you look at the North Beach Clubhouse, you really won’t see much of a change, only when you come around to the side of the building, because it won’t be a pitched roof, but a flat roof,” Kershaw said.
Kershaw’s proposal would award the design-build contract to the town’s general construction services contractor, Abcore, which council members and staff agreed was a good choice to do the work. Funds for the work were previously approved by the council for renovations at the South Pavilion lockers.
With the rejection of the bid waiver, Parks and Recreation might have to pursue an alternate plan to cover wedding guests at the clubhouse this season.
Kershaw said she had discussed with the purchasing manager the possibility of renewing a bid with a tent company for a short time to provide cover for wedding parties and other functions.
Tent rental is about $2,000, but is dependent on its size, she said. The town also would want to ensure that tents are taken down in the event of storms or bad weather, she said.
“That is a concern for me, not only the patrons but mainly for damage to the building,” Kershaw said.
During summer 2021, there were two separate incidents where the tent caused significant damage at the venue and the deck.
The first incident involved the tent being lowered, but not removed by the company due to a pending storm. The result caused severe ruts, grooves and scratches to the decking caused by the pounding of the dropped metal tent poles and foot pads.
An insurance claim was filed against the company and the entire deck was replaced at a cost of $100,000.
The second incident occurred when the tent was left up and collapsed during a rain storm. The heavy rains caused the canopy top to fill with water, adding excessive weight and causing four metal tent poles to give out. One went through a new $4,000 double door leading to the inside of the venue. Another pole went directly through the deck leaving a large hole, and two others through the railings of the deck.
The cost of that incident was less than the town’s deductible of $2,500 and paid out through the building maintenance and repairs account. The damage happened when no events were taking place.
