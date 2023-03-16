SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town officials at Monday’s Town Council meeting discussed its energy aggregation plan involving the NextEra Energy Services and consultant, Good Energy.
Town Manager James Manni said he received some concerns last week pertaining to the program. He stressed at the meeting that residents will be able to opt out at any time and are not locked into the service.
“I received a very angry call from someone this weekend, who was very mad that the town entered into this aggregation program,” Manni said. “In 2017, under House 5536A, that’s when it was first adopted by the General Assembly which authorized cities and towns to come up with a program to help residents get better at rates individually … whole towns can do it now.”
The town is expected to announce its new community electric program in May.
Prior to anyone being automatically enrolled there needs to be at least 30 days of notice, so people have time to decide whether to opt in or out. It is a five-year contract with the town and residents would only have to opt out once.
Patrick Roche of Good Energy, said at the meeting that opt out will be extended to April 8.
“The letter that went out has a deadline of April 3, for people to opt out. That would be a deadline to never be enrolled in the program,” Roche said. “But the nice thing with this program is that you can opt out at any time. So, if you were in for the first month and decide ‘this isn’t for me,’ you can then opt out and it always takes effect on your next meter read.”
The Town Council in September of 2019, voted to create a community electric program and selected Good Energy L.P. as a consultant in May 2020.
The council that same summer held a public hearing and adopted its aggregation plan, which was approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission in May 2021.
Manni executed a contract with NextEra Energy in September of 2022 to name it the town’s supplier.
Good Energy, the town’s consultant, began outreach efforts in the community last month.
“If we all look back to last May (or) June, the volatility in the energy as a commodity … was very volatile. No one knew where it was going, no one really knew where it would end up.” Manni said. “(Or) how much people’s electricity bills would go up. So, on an abundance of caution, this aggregation program was combined with six municipalities … and we all worked together to come up with the best electric rate for the residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.