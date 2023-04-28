SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The JonnyCake Center for Hope is starting the most ambitious affordable housing project in its history with costs of nearly $5 million for the purchase and renovation of six properties.
“Once renovated, we anticipate having as many as 19 family-sized units we will rent to families experiencing unstable and/or unaffordable housing who would benefit from a host of wrap-around services,” said Kate Brewster executive director of the JonnyCake Center, located in Peace Dale.
The center has acquired five multi-family properties, with some now having renovations underway and others to be knocked down and rebuilt as part of a second phase of the center’s historic effort. It is also remodeling a property it already owns.
“Our board embraced the idea to step into housing space as it saw our members struggle to keep a roof over their heads. It’s been very hard for the last 18 months,” Brewster said.
There is no firm data to show exactly the number of people in South County unable to make monthly bill payments or afford daily living. In addition, everyone’s situation is different, but nonetheless lingering effects from the pandemic and skyrocketing increases in real estate are compounding existing troubles for many local families, officials have said.
Brewster said that the JonnyCake Center has acquired from the Welcome House homeless shelter, which is under new management, its houses as well as those from the Washington County Community Development Corp.
The center plans a press event next week for the unveiling of the first phase which is extensive renovations and upgrades to properties at 1004, 1006 and 1231 Kingstown Road. Brewster said that about $370,000 in renovations have been completed.
The center has also begun planning and permitting for razing and rebuilding properties at 12-18 Green Street as well as those at 54-56 and 44-46 Kersey Road.
A fire at 56 Kersey Road in 2021 led to the decision to create new and updated units that are safer rather than remodeling outdated buildings. The plan is to replace nine units, many of which are one- or two-bedrooms, with 12 three- and four-bedroom units, Brewster said.
With an estimated cost of $300,000 per unit, in addition to pre-development costs, each new building will cost approximately $1.5 million for a total of $4.5 million.
Personal hardship stories of South County renters — mirrored by want-to-be homeowners, too — capture the quest of people attempting to escape the tumbling waves of a post-pandemic housing bonanza for owners selling properties or charging above-average costs for rent.
In 2021, the state Commission of Health Advocacy and Equity reported that there were no communities in Rhode Island with sufficient low- to moderate-income housing for their municipality. Most communities have one affordable housing unit for every five eligible households.
Real estate prices have skyrocketed in South County as many gut-to-the-studs renovations have occurred as well as part-time summer residents joining people relocating and both groups becoming full-time residents.
These changes take off-the-market homes that were once available for rent and at affordable prices, if just for the long fall and winter seasons.
During the summer of 2021, Brewster said, the Jonnycake Center surveyed close to 300 of its members.
“Our goal was to better understand how members felt about our services and to understand their unmet needs. When asked about the greatest challenges facing their community, 70 percent of respondents reported ‘affordable housing’ — by far the most commonly cited challenge,” she said.
Brewster said that those moving into the center’s affordable housing would be eligible for wrap-around services to help with other issues.
For prospective tenants, the center offers financial assistance, help with finding housing and case management for other services needed.
“Our local economy requires workers to support tourism and hospitality, health care for the aging, and our beloved agriculture and fishing industries. Without additional interventions, many of these families and workers will be forced out of town,” she said.
Brewster said that these incentives can assist with addressing the same problem local businesses have mentioned — a lack of help because staff cannot afford to live in the area or find housing.
“Every week we see local families being forced into hotels, cars, and campgrounds. The Jonnycake Center is stepping in to create more affordable housing and we hope to be able to take advantage of these opportunities will,” said Brewster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.