SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The close ties between local firefighters and their brethren in Greece go back to 2011, and they were reinforced with a special visit last week.
Twelve firefighters, including two women, from the Hellenic Volunteer Firefighters Association took part in a week of training with members of the Union Fire District at the district’s Asa Pond Road headquarters.
They also got a chance to do something that’s foreign to the people of Greece: hand out candy to Halloween trick-or-treaters.
“We were given the opportunity to experience this tradition,” Athens firefighter Mike Tsiougris, speaking in Greek with translation from colleague Maria Bitra, said.
It’s Tsiougris’ fourth visit to the states and Bitra’s second. Both are from the First Athens Fire Station.
“The goal of the trip is to learn things, take these things back home and spread the knowledge,” Tsiougris, 52 and an officer with his department of 200 people, said. It’s a mix of career and volunteer members.
Bitra, a 43-year-old volunteer and schoolteacher, said she last came to the United States as a trainee.
“I’ve had the experience, and what I bring back home with me is more confidence, more knowledge, and to pay attention to how important camaraderie is among colleagues,” she said.
When not learning about each others traditions, it was all about training for the firefighters.
Much of the time was spent at the department’s specialized live burn training facility. The concrete building is the same size and layout of a typical residence. The Greek firefighters said its material is like that of buildings in their homeland.
Firefighters are able light it aflame using wood pallets or hay and use it to practice techniques for extinguishing the flames and doing searches.
Most challenging for the firefighters, whether New Englanders or Greeks, is navigating inside the building through heavy smoke. Visibility is cut down to almost nothing, they said. They also have to carry with them heavy equipment such as hoses, rescue tools and breathing apparatus.
“You have to slow the fire down and do search and rescue for the victims,” said firefighter Pavlos Kowkos, commander of a small fire station on the island of Hydra.
“The only difference is with the training you have instructors. In the real incidents it’s completely different, because you’re alone with the beast. We can take our experience here back to Greece and combine experiences.”
The tools and techniques in Greece have minor differences, he said.
“It’s a completely different country, different environment and kinds of fires. But this is a very good experience here.”
The volunteers first came to visit the Union Fire District in 2011, as an opportunity to learn new firefighting techniques and collaborate with UFD members.
As they did not have access to a live burn training facility in their home country, they used the trip to engage in real-time intensive training as well as meet and ask questions of their volunteer firefighter counterparts in the United States.
A total of 16 volunteer firefighters visited in 2011, and when they returned home they shared their experiences with their fellow first responders. Return visits were made in 2015 and 2017, with new groups of firefighters coming each time.
A fourth trip was planned for 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This recent visit served as the rescheduling of that fourth trip.
Four additional members of the Hellenic Volunteer Firefighters Association attended, including the group’s president, vice president, international relations manager and a firefighter/photographer who documented the trip.
“We are very fortunate to have state-of-the-art training facilities and equipment here at UFD, and to be able to share our resources and knowledge with fellow volunteer firefighters from the other side of the globe is a terrific opportunity,” UFD Chief Steve Pinch said. “We are grateful that the Hellenic Volunteer Firefighters Association has partnered with us for many years, and look forward to continuing this positive relationship.”
