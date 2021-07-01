SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Clutching a pole with an American flag and wearing a Purple Heart Trail sign strapped to his back, Joe “Tiger” Patrick spent Friday completing a journey he hopes will spur more people to help veterans in need.
Patrick, the commander of VFW Post 916 in Wakefield, walked the final leg of Rhode Island’s new 42-mile Purple Heart Trail, finishing up at Wakefield’s Veteran’s War Memorial in Saugatucket Park.
He set out early Friday from the on-ramp to Route 4 on Division Street in East Greenwich, where the trail starts. A police escort slowly followed him along the side of Route 4 and then Route 1 through North and South Kingstown.
Motorists passing by showed their support by beeping their horns, and Patrick returned the greeting with a wave. He paused for photos a few times at each Purple Heart Trail sign that the state put up along the route, which runs from East Greenwich to Westerly’s border with Connecticut.
Raising awareness was the key part of why Patrick did the walk.
“Too often, our local Purple Heart Veterans go unnoticed, or without the help and assistance they’ve earned with their own blood,” Patrick said. “If my walking along Rhode Island’s Purple Heart Trail helps connect them to those services, and bring them the recognition they deserve, it’s well worth the distance.”
Patrick split his trail walk into two trips. He completed the southern half, from the state border in Westerly along Route 1 to South Kingstown, before Memorial Day.
He’s also been involved with the creation of the trail designation from the start.
Patrick worked with state Reps. Carol Hagan McEntee, Kathleen Fogarty and other officials from the towns along the Purple Heart route to make it a reality. Much of the work took place last year and early this year, while the COVID pandemic had shut down most in-person meetings.
The route runs through East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett, Charlestown and all the way to the Westerly border with Connecticut.
With Westerly and North Kingstown already on board as Purple Heart Towns, in a matter of months Patrick was able to work with local leaders in the other four communities to declare themselves Purple Heart communities as well.
When he turned to legislators to see about having Routes 1 and 4 declared as the state’s Purple Heart Highway, they were eager to help. The General Assembly approved the measure last year, and Gov. Gina Raimondo signed it into law.
“This is big,” Patrick said. “Other Purple Heart Trails across the country might be a small strip running through a community or town, but Rhode Island’s runs through six different communities. Our trail is by far the most scenic in the country, as it runs along our beautiful coastline.”
Many people have never heard of the Purple Heart Trail, Patrick said. “It’s our job to educate them to its significance.”
Unlike other military awards and honors, the Purple Heart is reserved for those who were killed or injured in combat while in the line of duty.
“We want (veterans) to be proud of their service and bring them to a place where they’re willing to accept help,” Patrick said. “And even if they’re not looking for any kind of assistance, we want to tell them that their community and state is really proud of them and their service.”
The Ocean State is home to more than 1,300 Purple Heart veterans according to Patrick, but an estimated 500 veterans are not receiving any services through the Veterans Administration.
“These services are life-changing,” he added, making it possible for veterans to receive quality healthcare, funding for higher education and even home loans. “The veteran community is very proud, and can shy away from reaching out for help, but we want to show them it’s okay to ask for a little help, because help is available and they earned every bit of it.”
Patrick’s trek was also a warm-up to the formal dedication of the Rhode Island Purple Heart Trail on National Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7. The day will start off with a motorcycle rally in the morning, with formal ceremonies in the early afternoon at the Westerly Elks Lodge.
Those who want to support the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dept. of R.I. can donate at https://givebutter.com/VFW_DEPT_RI
