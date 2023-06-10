NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — For Christopher Fiore, leaving H. Frank Carey High School on Long Island is bittersweet.
“I think it’s always about having that connection,” Fiore said. “Because even though students leave and they graduate, and there’s some distance between you, there’s still that connection of what you built together. And that’s what resonates the most — is what you’ve accomplished collectively, over the years.”
Though he will be leaving the small Long Island hamlet of Franklin Square, after seven years of serving in the school district, his next destination is like that of a second home, he said.
Fiore is heading to Rhode Island, to succeed the soon-to-be retired Dan Warner, who has headed Narragansett High School as its principal for 20 years. Fiore will officially take his place on July 10.
Fiore has worked in several different realms of education and said this has taught him how to see different angles of the education field.
He has worked as a teacher, coach, advisor, department chair, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal.
He has coached in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, and softball.
“I’ve really only been in two districts and that’s been the bulk of my career,” Fiore said. “But … each (position I’ve worked) has a unique lens from which you view education, students, colleagues, the community – and you add to your repertoire a little bit, each time you branch out.”
Fiore said he felt there was a strong sense of family in Narragansett and a focus on success.
“It’s something that’s very similar to this (Long Island) community that I’m looking forward to when I get there,” Fiore said.
Fiore’s paternal grandmother was born and raised in Westerly. She was the only one from her family to live in New York.
“My summers since I was a little child, were spent in Rhode Island,” Fiore said. “So, there’s always been a connection to Rhode Island. Then I had my own family, brought them back to experience what had been within the family and relatives. It’s always been a place where I’ve felt very comfortable being and I’ve felt pride in.”
A large part of Fiore’s philosophy focuses on student wellness which prioritizes the academic, social, emotional, athletic and extracurricular side of each child. He wants to build an experience and space for them where they feel as though they can improve and grow.
Fiore lands in Rhode Island during a time in South County when student enrollment across local districts is facing a concerning deficit, amid the conversations of lack of affordable housing in the area.
Although there are certain variables of the situation, in which he is unable to control, Fiore is focused on taking a Field of Dreams route and poised to create as healthy of an atmosphere in the high school as possible.
“Reputation counts for a lot,” Fiore said. “And when you build culture that’s respected, people want to be a part of that culture … Word does carry.”
Fiore made it clear that one of his main goals heading into the new job is to build and strengthen relationships in his new district.
“Sometimes, school is (students’) safest place,” Fiore said. “We want to make sure every person has options, every person has opportunities, every person can smile each day. Because we don’t know what people are experiencing on the outside. That’s our biggest role.”
