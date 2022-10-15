SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years.
They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
“I called him the ‘Mayor of the Dog Park’ because of his popularity and responsiveness to all who visited, not to mention his savvy relationship-building skills with park users who donated their time and expertise on everything from electrical installations to excavation,” remarked Terry Murphy, town director of Leisure Services.
Cahoon, 69, a president of the South Kingstown Dog Park Association, Cahoone, died September 19 peacefully at Miriam Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
While he might have preferred it to happen in the park he loved so much, Cahoone left that park for dogs — and humans — alike a better place, say friends and colleagues.
“Byron, I did not know you but you were a force, with this dog park, I am happy your dog is with a familiar family and the Rainbow Bridge got a little bit brighter welcoming you,” wrote Susan J. Geary Turnquist on the dog park’s Facebook page.
Cahoone, a former Narragansett Fire Department captain, helped to maintain this local grass-scape for dogs of all sizes as a coveted place for people to go with their animals. People would come from South County towns as well as distant places like Warwick and Cranston for some run time for their dogs.
The South Kingstown’s Dog Park, located at 55 St. Dominic Road (off Broad Rock Road), has three dedicated fenced-in areas. It sits among other town recreational facilities.
Out-of-state visitors arriving in the area soon learn about the park and also flock there, sometimes to the dislike of some locals who prefer to call the place their own.
There with Tilly
No matter the origin of the visitors, Cahoone could be found there with Tilly, sometimes chatting with anyone stopping by while always surveying what needed to be done and how to improve it.
“I think this park adds to the quality of life in South County,” he said in a 2019 interview. “People who live in South County have dogs and it’s a natural progression to have a dog park.”
In another interview, he once remarked, “You would see people rushing down there before dark, just after they got out of work, to give the dog a quick walk and then they would have to leave. It wasn’t fair to them or the dogs.”
So, he helped to organize the association through various fundraisers to collect about $25,000 for eight solar lights under which the pooches could play day or night.
Murphy noted that he has a “unique, cut-through-the-red-tape” way and managed to accomplish many projects at the park. These included protecting the turf by laying hay over the grass in the fall/winter, and putting in additional mutt mitt dispensers as it grew in popularity.
“He would also rally park ‘regulars’ to assist with filling holes dug by the many and varied four-legged visitors, and generally taking “ownership” of the park to keep it in good shape year-round,” she said.
That was Byron Cahoone’s attitude and commitment behind it — take something you find and make it better for dogs.
From the time he was a young boy, Cahoone always had a fondness for dogs. He especially adored the Scottie breed and he had numerous over the years. One of his most notable Scotties was Tavish, who had been injured by a car, and needed the help of her “wheels” to get around.
Off-leash dog parks, such as the one in South Kingstown, are one of the fastest-growing type of parks across the nation, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.
Dog parks are socializing stops for dogs and their owners. For many people, these parks replace coffee shops, supermarkets, local drug stores or other gathering places where gossip and news are traded.
They also are a hotspot for a younger generation of owners who like kibitzing, looking for job leads and making friends. Dog parks also give everyone an alternative to dealing with leash laws that prohibit free-range roaming on town streets and roads.
Cahoone in various interviews during the last few years stressed these points as the reason dog local dog parks are popular and continue to draw people. It also meant that they needed to be supported, such as through the sale of ice cream through a fundraiser at the South Kingstown park.
“We got about $2,000, for two afternoons of work, and that will all go to help the dog park,” he said once after the two-day ice cream social event had ended.
That kind of fundraiser is one way the association created a small capital budget for expenses for the park, which opened in 2010, he said.
Nancy Doctor, a dog park association member, noted that he also managed the successful campaigns to expand the dog park by adding an enclosed third section to accompany two others, and installing an accessible concrete path from the parking lot downhill to the park entrance.
He also solicited donations from local merchants and arranged many other fundraising events, including benefit dinners at Phil’s restaurant in Wakefield and the sale of tee-shirts at the park, she said.
“Meanwhile, he personally obtained, delivered, and distributed hay to cover muddy ground,” Doctor said about his work that included hands-on maintenance.
Touched Lives
Cahoone touched many lives of those who go there. In her post, Mari Dias captured that presence in a note from her dog, Mercy, to Cahoone’s Tilly.
“You know I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you! We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet ( Byron) or under the bench where he always sat,” she wrote.
“He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world,” she said.
“The park will be very different without the physical presence of your ubiquitous human. We loved when he wore his “Tilly hat” and we always bought lots of t-shirts and sweatshirts. It was hard to resist him.”
She noted, “You always loved the shade. Find comfort in the shade and know that Byron’s special orders at the butchers for you were just another way he showed how much he loved you. Byron’s spiritual energy will always be in the smell of the grass, the breeze through the leaves, the petrichor following the rain and, yes, even in the crab apples!”
Max Tazz wrote, “It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter and a dog lover. Byron was both.”
As for Tilly, Karen Strauss Kramer pointed out that Cahoone had that figured out, too.
“The people that Bryan chose, they have her best buddy, a little black Scottie, Dodger. His friends are wonderful. They were Byron’s choice…She and Byron were inseparable.”
Their voices and bark have been silenced in the inevitable turn of pages in the book of life, with their now missing presence like markers measuring what has been lost.
“We, all of us in the ‘little dog park’ will continue,” wrote Dias, “to honor both of you by respecting the gift of the park where lots of our favorite memories occur.”
