NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A local group hopes again to give some “sticker shock” to would-be rule breakers with the latest installment of their annual Sticker Shock project.
The North Kingstown Prevention Coalition, which promotes the fight against substance abuse among teens, participated in their annual Sticker Shock drive Tuesday, going to Kingstown Liquor Mart and other liquor stores in town to place warning stickers on cases of beer and bottles of wine and hard liquors warning of the dangers and consequences of buying alcohol for minors and underage drinking.
The local initiative has been led for over a decade by two North Kingstown teachers, Robin Monica and Kathy Yeager, who heard about its implementation in East Providence.
“It interested us, so we approached our liquor stores here in North Kingstown and they were more than happy to help,” Monica said.
Monica says the program is a timely reminder to keep vigilant with alcohol, with research by the group showing that alcohol sales have increased nationally by 22 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while online alcohol sales, which often only require an of-age person on the premises to sign off, have increased by 291 percent.
“This is an awareness campaign to remind everyone ... about the laws concerning providing alcohol to underage drinkers (and) keeping your alcohol secured in your homes,” Monica said. “Teens are naturally curious, and with everyone at home with the pandemic and all that, and people are stressed too, we’ve got to protect our youth from alcohol and substances that eventually would harm them to have them at such a young age.”
She also believes that in targeting those of legal age who purchase alcohol for minors, it can help to make underage acquisition of the substance more difficult.
A 2018 survey by Monitoring the Future found that Washington County has the highest rate of binge drinking in Rhode Island and another 2018 survey by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found the county also has the state’s highest rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths.
“I think most people don’t want to hurt someone and maybe they don’t see the danger of buying alcohol for a young person and we know that (with) youth, one of the first substances that they use will be alcohol, number one, and number two the most common place they get that alcohol is either from an older sibling that’s of age or in their own home where maybe a parent got a bottle of rum or a certain alcohol that they never drink and it’s been in the cabinet,” Monica said. “The kids, they pay attention to that and then they think ‘oh they’re never going to notice that that’s missing,’ so it’s important that people understand that alcohol is strictly for adults 21 and older and it’s up to all of us to be responsible and to make sure that they are kept from that.”
Monica also says the town’s liquor stores have been a great help over the years in their projects.
“They are phenomenal,” Monica said. “Right from the beginning, all four liquor stores in this town, when I call them, they don’t say one word, they say ‘Robin, tell us the time and the day’ and we certainly work with them. They tell us where they would like us to put these awareness stickers to bring this to light, to people’s attention, and they are phenomenal. We couldn’t ask for better business partners.”
Yeager and she also praised the North Kingstown Police Department for their help in their efforts, as well as the community at large.
“They really want to do the right thing,” Yeager said. “I think that’s part of this campaign, that we’re all in this together, the businesses, parents, young people and other people in the community, and there’s the negative consequences that can happen with underage drinking (such as) accidents, whether it be motor vehicle or just injuries that can happen, alcohol poisoning and, as you saw in some of those statistics, binge drinking is high in Washington County, as well as unprotected sex or unwanted sex or those types of things happening... and it’s not good for their brain development either and we want our youth to be healthy and safe and happy.”
New to the program this year is funding from the Partnership for Success Grant, which is funded by the state’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH).
“They have been fabulous to help us get the federal funding, funding through the state, and then down to the towns and the counties,” Monica said.
In particular, the group is focusing funding on five South County communities it considers the most high risk: North Kingstown, Narragansett and the Chariho communities of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton. The funds go to party patrols, counseling for students dealing with substance abuse, speakers and programs such as the Sticker Shock initiative.
For more information on the North Kingstown Prevention Coalition, visit their page on Facebook under the same name, and for more information on the statewide program, visit their website riprevention.org.
