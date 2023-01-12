NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown police say they were contacted last week by a resident of Wickham Road reporting that they found a white supremacist recruitment pamphlet in their driveway.
The form was found in a small zip lock bag with a rock inside to weigh it down. It was believed to have been left overnight and read as an information flier from the Nationalist Social Club.
The known hate group indicated that it was looking for new members.
“I assume most of our residents in town are good people, raising families just trying to work their jobs, pay their bills and – it’s a good town we have,” Capt. John Urban, Jr., North Kingstown Police’s Administrative Division Commander said. “So, when they come out and they see these pamphlets in their driveway, I’m sure it’s at the very least unsettling. Definitely obnoxious. But none the less, unsettling. And if the police are able to track down who this can be and find out the validity of it and get a handle on who this group is — it’s probably a major concern for them and it’s a major concern for us.”
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, is a statewide neo-Nazi organization and recognized as one of the three known hate groups in Rhode Island, as of 2021.
Upon investigation, police found that about 25 homes between Wickham Road and Lang Drive had received a similar plastic baggie and rock.
“We’re supposed to look out for the best interest of the community,” Urban said. “Something like this being dispersed in our town is, at the least, a quality-of-life issue. And that’s why we believe it’s very important to track down any leads that could develop and we are certainly not dismissing this as a prank or a minor matter.”
The pamphlet read that the group is looking to raise “authentic resistance to the enemy of our people in the New England area.”
“This takes the form of networking, training, activism, outreach and above all, action,” the flyer read.
The information was forwarded to the Fusion Center and police ask anyone with information about suspicious persons or vehicles to contact the department at 401-294-3311.
North Kingstown’s incident occurred just days before antisemitic fliers were found in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Providence, according to reports by WPRI.
Urban didn’t want to indicate any legal decision regarding a crime, adding that conduction of an investigation “has to lead where it leads us.
“…let’s face it, is there a definite crime, I don’t want to say yes or no, because I think either answer is a disservice to the public,” Urban said.
Urban elaborated by explaining he “wouldn’t want to give too much credence to (the group’s) ultimate goal.
“We actively pursue any investigation that’s important to the public,” Urban said. “And this certainly is important. In terms of what’s on or off our radar, we’re not gonna get into that, with this particular incident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.