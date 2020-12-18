NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — COVID-19 has caused 2020 to be a rough year for everyone’s physical, mental and financial health, and in particular has negatively affected a lot of local nonprofits. The Cocumscussoc Association, which manages and operates the historic Smith’s Castle, is no exception.
Without the ability to host large events, tours, educational programs or public festivals, the organization has suffered “an abysmal decline in income” this year, according to the group’s 2021 Annual Appeal Chair Bob Stone, as the group launched their Annual Appeal this week.
“This structure was built in 1678, and its preservation as well as the care of the historic furniture and artifacts it contains poses a constant financial challenge,” Stone said.
The importance of their appeal this year is particularly great due to the lost revenue from the cancellation of several of their most popular annual events, as well as their lecture series.
“The Castle’s annual Strawberry Festival, Harvest Festival and Christmas at the Castle events have become community traditions and are sorely missed by many during this highly unusual year of quarantine,” Stone said. “Our summer lecture series and Sunday afternoon teas have provided a source of interaction between history buffs, authors, and scholars on topics running the gamut from noteworthy personalities to period food and fashion.”
To try to fill that hole, docents from the Castle have launched an ongoing series of videos featuring tours of the ground’s trails, gardens and unique ecological features as well as their many historic artifacts and portraits. The group has also expanded its tour to include information on the history of slavery at the Cocumscussoc site during colonial times, a history they formally acknowledged in a ceremony in October with the installation of the Smith’s Castle Slave History Medallion as part of the Rhode Island Slave History Medallion project.
“We move forward confident that the future will hold many more opportunities for the public to enjoy this treasured location and learn its rich history if we are able to maintain funding for its preservation,” Stone said.
Donations to Smith’s Castle can be made online at their website, smithscastle.org, or by mail addressed to Smith’s Castle, 55 Richard Smith Dr., North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Anyone with additional questions is asked to email them at smithscastle55@gmail.com or call (401) 294-3521.
