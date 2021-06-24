SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Though a few short months ago, it may have seemed like just a dream, students, their families and school staff gathered at the football field at Curtis Corner Middle School Saturday afternoon to celebrate the accomplishments of the South Kingstown High School Class of 2021 in a graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
While the skies may have been overcast, the excitement of the graduates and their families shown through as they were able to have an in-person graduation thanks in large part to planning by staff and parents alike since the school was able to schedule in person events for the end of the year in March.
Assistant Principal Jon Rapport opened up the ceremony, thanking the graduates for their efforts in getting through the pandemic.
“I’d like to thank the Class of 2021 for leading us through a difficult year,” Rapport said. “We’re so proud of you and we’re excited that you can have an in person graduation.”
After the pledge of allegiance and the playing of the national anthem by the school chorus, class president and valedictorian Matt Burns took the stage.
“Well guys, we finally made it.,” Burns said. “These last four years have been quite the ride and they are quickly coming to an end. We all walk away from high school with one of the most memorable senior years of any class.”
Burns touched on the pandemic and how despite the circumstances, the class was still able to put some events together.
“We managed to do a ton of things that just didn’t seem possible in the summer,” Burns said. “We managed to have in person school, in person graduation, in person events and perhaps most impressive of all, we got to have sports with no spectator limit... Everything that we’ve done this year has been a testament to the class’s ability to enjoy ourselves even when they go and gets tough.”
In particular, it was that ability to find fun and enjoyment that Burns considered one of the class’s biggest strengths, and to not forget that.
“There’s a lot more to life than a GPA or an SAT score,” Burns said. “Twenty years from now, I’m not going to remember the grade I got on to take home math test.”
He urged his classmates to work hard but not take themselves too seriously and to do what makes them happy.
“It’s time to stop worrying about doing the right thing because it simply just doesn’t exist,” Burns said. “If the choice you made brought a smile to someone’s face, especially her own, then it was the right one. It doesn’t matter how accomplished you are after high school if you can never sit down at the end of the day and say you had fun. We already know that a historic event that shut down the world couldn’t stop us, so what can? I know each and every person graduating here today has the potential to do great things no matter the future plans, but even more importantly, I know everyone here can bring a little SK spirit wherever they go.”
After Burns, Prinicipal Chip McGair took to the podium, delivering his speech as an open letter to the Class of 2021.
McGair talked about being a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and compared the superheros’ trials and tribulations with that of the Class of 2021, as well as another thing they had in common: his undying support.
“The reason I am bringing my enthusiasm of MCU up is because I am also very enthusiastic to be speaking as a fan of all of you,” McGair said. “There are many stories that make up the MCU just as there are many stories of the SK universe brought us here today to celebrate you. I found all of your stories interesting when we had a fortune to hear them containing both highs and lows and we were always rooting for you.”
He talked of their hero’s journey from their origin in elementary school to their first time assembling as a class at the high school four years ago, and the importance of their accomplishment.
“We are here today not just to celebrate the great moments in the conquering of the challenges, but also the conquest of the absurd,” McGair said. “The truth is that difficult or even annoying experiences make us stronger.”
Additionally, he said that most senior classes aren’t asked to separate as much as they were, but praised them for their ability to assemble quickly back together.
“If one thing is proven apparent with literature, shows and movies we enjoy, it is that we love a well-positioned encore where we get to see the characters evolve further,” McGair said. “As the characters grow, they’re able to handle more diversity both separately and together. The Avengers on four occasions thus far have separated and come back together. Each time they’ve assembled, they’ve grown and resultantly are better together.”
“Most classes stay together throughout their schooling and then go their separate ways, with a grudge with choosing to come back for unions or other events, but their story is largely relegated for the wonderful world of reunions where beloved characters are missing and it’s not quite the same as the original,” McGair added. “You have proven that it’s possible to separate and get the whole band back together again for further greatness. One day you’ll get the call to come back to SK and assemble together, and I hope that when you get that called you realize that we were always better together. We have assembled together today to celebrate something great: the collective you. Go forth and spread the greatness of SK, but don’t forget about each other and how you’ve made each other better. When the duty calls, be there for each other as you have been throughout the story.”
School Committee member Paula Whitford followed McGair and praised the graduates and their generation as a whole for their work and resilience.
“Your whole generation, but especially graduates like you, saw your final years of high school disrupted by the COVID pandemic. So much was sacrificed by you… you are survivors in so many ways,” Whitford said. “Most wait until their 30s to have achieved as much as your generation. You can head into life knowing that you have what it takes to shape our world and our future. Despite the vast challenges of COVID, you have proven yourself in the very toughest of times. Take that confidence with you through life. Don’t be afraid to lead, try hard things, break a few dishes. I don’t need to tell you to go make a difference: you have already.”
She also had the graduates turn and applaud their families for the support they’ve given, and said she looked forward to the innovative discoveries to be made by this generation of students.
The South Kingstown High School Orchestra then came in, performing a rendition of conductor Robert Sheldon’s orchestral piece “Resurgence,” celebrating the comeback of the class in the face of COVID and other adversities.
Following the performance, teacher and class advisor Mary Kutcher took the stage and revealed why this was the first class she served as advisor for.
“In my 24 years at South Kingstown High School, this is my first time being a class advisor because I was afraid of this moment right now,” Kutcher said.
She said as soon as she met the class back in the fall of 2017, she could tell they were going to be special.
“When you all came into the building four years ago as a little adorable ninth graders, I knew just how lucky I’d gotten,” Kutcher said. “You are the most spirited and competitive class that I’ve seen. It didn’t matter what the competition was, you were going to win.”
When COVID hit last March, canceling all of their end of junior year events and threatening their senior year, Kutcher said she felt cheated and unlucky for her class, but then once this March came around and they were able to plan out events with the help of parents, she had a realization.
“(On) my way home from the prom, I realized our experience turned out just the way it was supposed to and I actually wouldn’t change it,” Kutcher said. “Our experience was unique. Definition of unique: being the only one of its kind, particularly remarkable, special or unusual. Doesn’t that describe our group? I believe this evening experience has bonded us more than any other class before. I hope whatever experiences you have going forward, you will remember that you belong to a very special and unique Class of 2021, and for that reason, I will always remember you and miss you very, very much.”
Kutcher was followed up by her fellow class advisor, Amanda Varone.
“It’s been quite the trip, but you’re finally here and it’s well deserved,” Varone said.
Varone said she never envisioned herself taking on another class until one day at her office, an opportunity came knocking.
“When my first tour as advisor finished, I told myself never again. I remember the morning three lovely young women came to my door knocking, asking me to be their class advisor, and firmly I replied ‘no thank you.’ Clearly I stood my ground,” Varone said. “Class of 2021, I think this is a testament to the impression you’ve made on your whole school. You have this remarkable energy that filled up our hallways, sports, dances, events and lives. People wanted to be a part of your legacy.”
She talked about a quote from one of her personal heroes, former UCLA Men’s Basketball coach John Wooden, and how she felt it applied to the Class of 2021.
“He said ‘when I look back, it seems to me all the grief that had to be left me when the pain was over, stronger than I was before,’” Varone said. “I think this definitely summarizes how the events of the past 16 months will leave a lasting impact on us all.”
She also told students to look at the positives they could take out of their situation and to not dwell too long on the negative.
“Seniors, when you look back at your time at SKHS, please do not dwell on all the negatives,” Varone said. “Your capacity to deal with the roller coaster of life directly correlates to your mindset and ability to stay positive. Of course when you one day tell your story, as we all are part of history, it will not be all rainbows and unicorns. When you tell your story, express how resilient you are, how you pushed yourself and persevered through uncertain times. How do you make the best of every situation thrown your way. How, though you lost out on some things, you brought back lights to our school community with smiles on your faces and you never lost hope.”
“I’m so grateful those students came knocking on my door a few years ago,” Varone added. “Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, help guide you to this point in affecting me in a positive manner. Remember to be kind, humble and travel the world. I wish you all the best in your journey.”
The final speaker of the afternoon was salutatorian Carley Fewlass, who echoed the sentiment of not dwelling on the negative.
“We had a rough year, that’s for sure,” Fewlass said. “Most of us have been looking forward to our senior year since we were 12 years old and it was devastating to have it ripped away from us right when it was in our grasp, but that’s life isn’t it? Things don’t always go how we want them to, but I personally think that it’s most important not to dwell on the past, but to look for the good amidst the bad. So let’s focus on the good. While we lost some memories, we made new ones too, entirely due to the efforts of our wonderful class advisers and parents, we were able to have lots of fun.”
She thanked Kutcher and Varone as well as all of the parents who helped make events happen this year, and said she felt fortunate to be a part of this community.
“I think that many of us realized how lucky we are to be part of the SK family,” Fewlass said. “What makes SK so special is its positivity, enthusiasm and love for tradition. The fact that all of us treasure our traditions so dearly it’s certainly a tribute to the tight knit school community that we are so lucky to be a part of.”
Additionally, she said the past year revealed just how strong and collaborative the Class of 2021 is.
“This year was definitely a tough pill to swallow, but I’m confident that the struggles we overcame will only make us stronger,” Fewlass said. “In addition, we learn the importance of depending on one another. Not a single one of us could have survived this year without the love and support we received from our families, friends and teachers, and I, as I’m sure many of you do, feel so blessed to have been able to depend on the help of so many individuals this past year. May this be a reminder to all of us to lend a helping hand to others, not only in times of great need, but as much as possible.”
Additionally, she urged her classmates to keep looking forward.
“As we move forward with our lives, I think it is important that we continue to focus on growth,” Fewlass said. “It’s always more comfortable to take the easy route, but instead I urge all of you to fight to be the best versions of yourself. I know you all have the potential for greatness and I can’t wait to see each and every one of you fulfill it.”
She also encouraged them to strive for more in order to truly live their best lives.
“I also want you to remember that life should not be wasted with unhappiness,” Fewlass said. “Don’t choose a job where you will spend each day longing for the weekend, but one which truly makes you happy. Stay dedicated to your goals. The world is wide, we are young and there are so many amazing opportunities waiting for us. Take them. Chase life with passion and excitement and I’m sure you will find what you were looking for. I hope you enjoyed high school as much as I did, but if you didn’t, that’s OK. High school was just a chapter of our greater stories of people. Take the lessons you learned and use them to your advantage. I hope you will all go on to live a life that you were proud of and if you find that you were not, I hope you have the strength to start all over again. It is never too late, or early, to change who we are.”
In closing, she thanked her classmates as they prepare to head their separate ways, reminding them that if or when they need, their SK family will be there for them.
“Some of us are going far and some of us are staying close, but we will all have our own amazing adventures,” Fewlass said. “I hope that you meet people with different points of view, experience new things, truly discover yourselves and do good for others along the way and when our college adventures come to an end or get too scary for a bit, our SK family will always be right here waiting for us. Congrats Class of 2021, it’s been a wild ride to say the least, but I’m beyond grateful that we were able to finish strong together.”
