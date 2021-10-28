NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A North Kingstown woman will serve seven years at the state prison in connection with a 2019 drunken driving crash that claimed the life of a woman and injured two others.
At a hearing Monday in Providence County Superior Court, Justice Daniel A. Procaccini sentenced Barbara Trojan, 63, to 12 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston with seven years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.
Procaccini also sentenced Trojan to three years of home confinement to be served consecutive to her sentence at the ACI. For the duration of her home confinement, a breathalyzer will be installed in her home.
Additionally, the court ordered Trojan’s driver’s license to be revoked for five years after her release and she must complete substance abuse treatment for alcohol.
Trojan entered a plea of nolo contendere on July 15 to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death and two counts of driving so as to endanger, physical injury resulting.
A nolo or “no contest” plea is similar to a guilty plea. A defendant who enters a nolo contendere plea agrees to be convicted and punished for a crime while not admitting guilt.
Had the case went to trial, state prosecutors were prepared to show that on the night of Sept. 6, 2019, Trojan drove drunk and hit an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction on Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich, resulting in the death of a passenger, Patricia Daniels, and injuring two other passengers in the vehicle.
That evening, over the course of approximately five hours, Trojan drank a significant amount of alcohol at a bar in East Greenwich before leaving for home in her Volkswagen sedan around midnight.
At that time, Daniels was a passenger along with three other occupants in an Infiniti SUV traveling eastbound on Frenchtown Road. Trojan, traveling westbound, crossed three lanes of travel and hit the SUV diagonally, causing it to flip over and land on its side.
Rescue personnel responded and Daniels was transported to Rhode Island hospital, where she was pronounced dead several days later, on Sept. 11, 2019. Two other passengers were brought to the hospital for serious injuries including head trauma, lacerations and bruising.
Rescue personnel brought Trojan to Kent County Memorial Hospital, where investigators determined that her blood alcohol level was .225.
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said the sentencing should serve as a warning against drunken driving.
“There is just no reason to drive while under the influence of alcohol – ever. Get a ride home. Call a taxi or a ride-sharing service. When you don’t, you risk your life and the lives of others. And yet, week after week, month after month, year after year, people who are intoxicated take to the roads anyway, and far too often cause irrevocable harm to innocent people,” Neronha said. “The criminal justice system cannot reverse time, yet I hope that today’s sentence of incarceration provides some assurance that those who irresponsibly endanger others will be held to account. I also hope it provides some sense of justice for Patricia’s loved ones and the community.”
