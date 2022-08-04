SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Burly and imposing police and firefighters were no match for a group of about 50 pint-sized opponents in a tug-of-war rope pull at South Kingstown’s National Night Out.
The kids thoroughly enjoyed pulling ‘the authorities’ off balance, including new Police Chief Matthew Moynihan, at Tuesday’s yearly summer event to connect first responders to the communities they serve in a friendly way.
Afterward, Moynihan, fellow officers and firefighters exchanged high-fives with the children.
“This is really about local communities getting together and partnering with each other,” Moynihan said. “That’s what’s important, it’s a partnership. We couldn’t have an event like tonight unless people come out and share. So it’s good to see the kids, have different games and face-painting. We have a great team in South Kingstown.”
It’s the second year that South Kingstown joined thousands of other departments across the country for the National Night Out, a chance for people, especially youth, to mingle with police rather than avoid them out of fear that can develop into an adversarial relationship.
Moynihan said the night is not just good community relations, it’s also a chance to promote recruitment efforts by the department, which like others nationwide has had challenges filling its ranks.
“We have this time to be in the community and meet kids, they get to know us and what the job is,” Moynihan said.
One new “recruit” who was getting lots of attention is the department’s new compassion dog. The four-week-old Bernedoodle is set to join the force soon, but doesn’t have a name yet. That’s where the public comes in. The police are asking ordinary folks to submit ideas. A box with the pup’s picture on it was full with suggestions by night’s end.
The festival has grown this year, with more community organizations and attractions to fill the parking lot and nearby field.
In the parking lot, a DJ blasted music while a pair of firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut through and rip open the doors of a junked car before tearing off its roof. It’s the type of work they would do in an emergency to free anyone trapped in a real car accident — minus the tunes, of course.
South Kingstown EMS personnel like Lt. Madeline Peck let youngsters climb into their truck and look around, or lay on a gurney. Other children clambered to jump into the driver’s seat of the fire trucks parked nearby.
“We have our mass casualty van and trailer on display, that’s filled with oxygen, splints, IV fluids, tourniquets, it’s essentially a hospital on wheels,” Peck said.
Peck then showed eight-year-old Penelope Alexander around the inside of an ambulance.
“We saw the bomb squad, the jaws of life, the ponies, the bouncy house,” her mom, Nora, said.
Pony rides, a ring toss, cornhole and the ever-popular dunking booth returned. Children lined up for the chance to throw a ball at a target that, if hit, would drop a seated police officer into a tank of cold water.
Members of the police department also spent the night grilling hot dogs and hamburgers to offer for free to attendees. Local businesses donated the food.
While there were grilled dogs on the menu, it was the four-legged, tail-wagging variety that wowed spectators in the nearby field.
The various police departments took the opportunity to showcase their police dogs, who are called to service to help sniff out drugs and other contraband, track fleeing crime suspects or locate missing people.
National Night Out started in 1984 as a way to connect police with the people in their communities.
As he did last year, South Kingstown’s Community Resource Officer, Bryan Monte, organized the event here.
“We have a lot more businesses that reached out, so a lot more vendors, good community response obviously. We’re really happy,” Monte said.
Departments that took part in addition to South Kingstown included the local fire departments, EMS, R.I. Bomb Squad, U.S. Division of Fish and Wildlife, Narragansett police and North Kingstown police.
“We have a wide variety,” Monte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.