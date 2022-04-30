KINGSTON, R.I. — Ocean explorer Robert Ballard, who headed the team that discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985, will deliver the University of Rhode Island’s undergraduate commencement address next month.
Ballard, who has strong ties to URI, will speak Sunday, May 22 to the class of 2022 from aboard his ship, the E/V Nautilus.
His keynote comes as the university is undertaking a major effort to revitalize and modernize its Narragansett Bay Campus, home to URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography. Phase one of the master plan for the campus includes a new pier to accommodate the arrival of the new $125 million National Science Foundation Regional Class R/V Narragansett Dawn as well as a new ocean robotics laboratory and marine operations facility.
“As our university and our state continue to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, I can think of no better person to address our students than Dr. Robert Ballard,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said. “The changes underway at our Narragansett Bay Campus will enable our university to build on its global reputation for oceanographic research and education and meet the evolving education needs of our students and future workforce, while continuing to support and build Rhode Island’s blue economy.”
The ceremony will also honor artist, designer and developer Barnaby M. Evans with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
Evans, the founder and executive artistic director of WaterFire Providence, created WaterFire in 1994 as part of an effort to re-brand and re-establish Rhode Island’s capital as a destination.
The WaterFire Arts Center, established in 2017, helped transform a former brownfields site into a vibrant urban arts center, bringing art into the community and making it accessible to all.
“Barnaby Evans has shown us that art has the power to uplift and inspire,” Parlange said. “His WaterFire has been a catalyst in transforming our capital city, making it a cultural destination and serving as an economic driver for our state that has helped reinvigorate our communities.”
Evans earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental science from Brown University in 1975. He has received numerous honorary degrees as well as Providence’s Renaissance Award in 1997 and the 2003 Kevin Lynch Award from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame in 2011.
“His work through the WaterFire Arts Center provides a showcase for Rhode Island and national artists and exposes local youth and school groups to the arts,” Parlange added. “His leadership and vision represent the very best of what we aim to instill in our students and it is an honor to welcome him to our campus and to bestow this degree.”
Best known for his discovery of numerous significant shipwrecks, including the RMS Titanic, the German battleship Bismarck and John F. Kennedy’s PT-109, Ballard received his doctorate in marine geology and geophysics from URI in 1974 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree in 1986.
He returned to URI as a faculty member in 2001 after spending 30 years at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Ballard directs URI’s Center for Ocean Exploration and developed its Inner Space Center, an international hub for ocean science and education. He also founded the not-for-profit Ocean Exploration Trust in 2008. A pioneer in the development of deep-sea submersibles and remotely operated vehicle systems, Ballard has taken part in more than 160 deep-sea expeditions throughout his career.
In 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chose Ballard and the University of Rhode Island to lead its $94 million Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute. Other cooperative members are the Ocean Exploration Trust, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, University of New Hampshire and University of Southern Mississippi.
“Dr. Ballard’s work has captured the imagination of the public and brought attention to all that is left to explore beneath the ocean’s surface, inspiring the next generation of explorers, oceanographers and ocean engineers,” Parlange said.
