NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It all started with a few paintings leaning up against cars; now it’s a thriving arts organization and annual festival that has become a Wickford staple for six decades. The Wickford Art Association will hold the 60th Wickford Art Festival in Wilson Park on July 8 and 9, once again reuniting high caliber artists with passionate art admirers.
From expanding mediums to a change in the venue, Brian C. O’Malley, Wickford Art Festival director, said the festival has changed a lot over the years, but the core of showcasing local art has stayed the same, and will always stay the same.
“We have had some artists doing it for 40 plus years since the late ‘70s, early ‘80s,” O’Malley said. “They come back because why? It’s the Wickford Art Festival, they love it. They do well, they sell, they have a good time, it’s a good energy, it’s a good vibe.”
The festival began — not as a festival — but as a sidewalk art show. In 1961, two local painters, Robert MacMeehan and Pearl Marsh, created a Wickford-based sidewalk art show with about 50 artists, displaying paintings, paper prints, sculptures — any art that was already framed, could be placed into makeshift frame structures or could stand up on its own. The show was a success, leading to the establishment of a more organized festival the following year.
In order to keep running the festival and make it an annual event, visitors and exhibitors encouraged local artists to form an association. Thus, in 1962, the Wickford Art Association was founded to promote Wickford as a meeting place for South County artists and a home to produce, exhibit and sell local art. The charter members were Louise Cashman, John Huszer, Ronnie Loring, Olive MacIver, Robert MacMeehan, Gilbert Rodman and Irene Sulley. In 1969, the Wickford Art Association was incorporated and, one year later, became a non-profit arts organization.
“It started with the right type of people who were great artists and they had a vision for Wickford…” O’Malley said. “But I think their original intention was to create a buzz, certainly yearly, for the work they had made. It is not just about selling the work, but creating an awareness of their process, an awareness of their education, they were running classes out of a couple small galleries that were in Wickford originally. I think that rich tradition started with people who had the right ideas and the right motive to set the wheels in motion.”
Nowadays, the Wickford Art Festival has grown from 50 artists to between 200 and 250 within recent years. In order to be a featured artist in the festival, all artists must go through a formal jurying process. There are four reputable jurors this year from distinct mediums: 3-D art, fiber/metal, paintings and digital media/photography, O’Malley said. They curate based on the quality and look of the booth as well as the quality of the work.
“It has changed a bit in the last 10 years because a lot of people are self-employed now,” O’Malley said. “They have taken the path of creating and creating their own business. That is why you are seeing a lot of different things, like handmade scarves, fiber arts like artists who are doing things who are unique.”
Artists are only allowed to use a 10 feet by 10 feet space to display their artwork. Year after year, O’Malley is impressed by how creative both new and returning artists can be with their limited space.
“Some of them have such elaborate setups that you are walking into a little small gallery,” he said. “It’s amazing how professional and really tight they can get their setup. Everything is dialed in, some bring their own solar powered lights, it’s really quite amazing. Some of them you want to visit just to go inside the booth because you can’t believe they transformed these 10 feet by 10 feet space into what you are walking into.”
Wickford Art Association juried artist member Jillian Barber is one of the many returning artists. For 26 years, she has been bringing her whimsical sculptures — always with a theme of fantasy, myth and nature — to the Wickford Art Festival.
In the earlier years, Barber said she did the show “al fresco,” meaning without a tent. After lathering up in sunscreen, she would go to work setting up grid walls on the Friday before the festival, then up all of her work Saturday morning, pack it all up again and re-decorate on Sunday morning.
“The weeks prior to the show are so busy with creating the work,” Barber said. “Then there’s stringing, pricing, packing, loading, setting up. But after all that, the stage is set. The booth becomes a private gallery for two days filled with beautiful, new work.”
Nowadays, she has upgraded to a tent — but, regardless of what it takes to get prepared for the festival, she said her hard work is instantly paid off when she meets wonderful people who fall in love with her work. Barber said she often has previous collectors come back to her saying “we have two of your fish” or “we still love our dragon.”
“I’ve watched the magic of people making eye contact with my dragons and taking them home,” she said.
Up until 2019, the festival was held throughout the streets of Wickford Village. Due to the COVID-19 safety precautions, a new venue had to be selected in order to reopen in 2021 — leading to Wilson Park.
Although some longtime artists and patrons reminisce over the days of the festival being in Wickford Village, O’Malley said Wilson Park creates a more “equal playing field,” allowing patrons to easily walk around and see every booth (as compared to the Village where a patron would have to go down every side street.) O’Malley said it hasn’t been decided whether or not the festival will return to the Village, but, for now, he’s happy to be able to continue the festival, regardless of location.
“I think the feedback of the patrons in Wilson Park, for the most part, has been very positive,” O’Malley said. “It allows you to spend time and not be pressured. If you are in a busy street, [you could be] pushed into the middle. The park allows people to enjoy looking and viewing and then decide where to spend their time and energy.”
Throughout the festival, O’Malley said he has a goal of trying to visit as many artist booths as he can. Last year, he was amazed at how truly busy all of the artists were — some were so busy he felt he couldn’t even say hello in worries of interrupting a bonding moment between artist and collector. He hopes the artists always remain this busy during the two-day period.
“They were just busy selling work and that’s what they are there for,” O’Malley said. “They work hard to make their paintings, drawings, whatever they make, and when it comes time to sell it because people love it, that lights a fire under their spirit. It makes them want to work hard to sell work and make connections.”
However, the festival is much more than selling art in only two days. O’Malley said the heart of the festival is connections. He hopes anyone who loves art comes and keeps an open mind about finding an artist that they connect with on an artistic and emotional level. A simple human connection could potentially turn into a sale in the future — and that’s why the organic interactions created at the Wickford Art Festival have been so valuable for 60 years now, and will be going forward.
“If they made a connection, or two, or three, or a commission or a future sale online, it’s a win-win situation,” O’Malley said.
