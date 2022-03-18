SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A natural oasis of wooded trails, a skating pond and other features that form the 65-acre Potter Memorial Wood in South Kingstown will survive for future generations to enjoy.
A new conservation easement on the property off South Road, substantially funded by donations, has made the move possible, the South Kingstown Land Trust and Kingston Improvement Association announced Monday.
Word that the land might be forever protected spurred waves of support and donations from those who have fond memories of spending time there hiking, playing baseball or basketball or ice skating on the pond.
“The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming,” Kingston Improvement Association President Susan Axelrod said. “We heard from many people who grew up playing and ice skating in Potter Wood and, in turn, introduced their children and grandchildren to this beautiful woodland. We are proud to take this opportunity to ensure the protection of Potter Wood for generations to come.”
The association has watched over the property and maintained it for 88 years, ever since Mary LeMoine Potter deeded ‘the Wood’ to the organization in 1933.
Before her death in 1938, Potter’s desire was for the property to be used by members of the Kingston community as a place of recreation, solitude and enjoyment of the outdoors.
But until the latest agreement, there was no legal mechanism in place to prevent the acreage from being bought, subdivided and developed.
Under terms of the agreement, the Kingston Improvement Association will still own and care for the property, with the nationally-accredited South Kingstown Land Trust now charged with keeping the land within the conservation easement preserved in perpetuity.
It’s an appropriate fit for the nonprofit land trust, which aims to protect and care for natural resources, open spaces and cultural landscapes.
“SKLT’s Biscuit City Preserve is right across the street,” Land Trust Executive Director Julia
Landstreet said. “The protection of Potter Wood builds on the vision of Mary LeMoine Potter and ensures a significant permanent natural corridor for the village of Kingston and its many visitors.”
It was a combination of sources that made the easement possible. The Rhode Island Foundation’s Mary LeMoine Potter Fund made a sizable donation. Also, members of the Kingston Improvement Association community gave generously in response to what the group said was its largest outreach campaign to date.
The association dates back to 1884, when a group of villagers interested in working together to preserve Kingston Village, improve the safety and welfare for its people, and promote Kingston as a historical center for public enjoyment founded it.
The land trust was founded as a private trust in 1983 and later incorporated as a private non-profit corporation in 1999, with the mission of conserving the natural resources of South Kingstown through preservation and stewardship of open space.
Like the Kingston Improvement Association, a small group of residents and landowners created it. They did so in response to a growing awareness that land use regulations at town, state and federal levels alone were insufficient to provide lasting protection of the town’s open spaces, wildlife habitats, farm and forest lands, aquifers and recharge areas, and coastal ecosystems.
