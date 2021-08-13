KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has almost half of its student population showing proof of vaccination against COVID or have sought an exemption, according to school officials.
The university requires all students to provide proof of vaccination or an approved exemption by Aug. 16. Although URI is less than a week from that deadline, officials said they were pleased with the response, according to the school’s website.
“We are also running a campaign targeted directly at students to encourage them to provide proof of vaccination or obtain an exemption from the University. The campaign, which includes social media messages featuring students remarks, messages from deans directly to students,” said Dave Lavallee, URI assistant director of communications.
The school is taking a hard line in its public statements about the required vaccine or exemption.
“All students on any of our campuses this fall will be required to be fully vaccinated or file an exemption with URI Health Services. Failure to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption will result in your inability to live on campus, participate in face-to-face classes and in-person activities, and campus events,” officials said in public statements.
“Simply stated, failure to get the vaccine or having an approved exemption may affect your ability to continue your required coursework and not being enrolled in classes means that you are no longer a student at the University,” they said.
They added, “your decision to not get vaccinated will also affect certain scholarships that depend on a student’s participation in specific in-person activities, such as athletics,” they added.
Getting Ready
Needing a vaccine or exemption is something most students know they must deal with, said Kate LeBlanc, editor-in-chief of the university’s student paper, The Good Five Cent Cigar.
The senior said the mandates are a gateway to normalcy that students are craving.
“Everyone I know is super-optimistic and excited about getting back to the school year, getting back to Kingston, Narragansett, seeing friends, just seeing everyone again. Yes, they are aware of COVID ramping up, but are more excited about some normalcy,” she said.
The editor, however, said that she and others she knows are well aware that a different atmosphere still remains.
“I don’t think it will be exactly like fall 2019, but it will certainly be much better than the fall of 2020,” she said.
LeBlanc said having online classes for over a year has most likely has wiped out the days of class cancellation due to bad weather “and we’ll just go online when that happens. I expect there will be more online class meetings as necessary.”
LeBlanc said that she’s still trying to figure out when to have in-person meetings with her staff, hybrid meetings using teleconferencing and the number of meetings.
This personal connection is part of the university experience of meeting other people who open new perspectives and viewpoints. She said that less restrictions, more people on campus, brings more learning than a textbook or online Zoom class can give.
Adam Zangari, The Cigar’s news editor and a junior, agreed. He was forced out of his campus housing last year when school officials restricted the numbers of people living on the grounds. He was moved a couple miles away to a hotel that was empty except for about 20 students, he said.
“It was a lonely time. I’m really excited that we are going back,” he said. A vaccine has helped make that possible.
Vaccinated Students
In a recent public statement, the university said, “Thank you to the more than 8,200 students so far who have logged on to the URI Health Services patient portal and provided their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or applied for an exemption. We look forward to welcoming you back to campus soon.”
Faculty and staff are not required to get vaccinated or seek an exemption, a university spokesman said.
Schools need full dorms and dining halls to make back some of the estimated $183 billion in losses they’ve suffered over a year of remote education. The hope is widespread vaccination will keep COVID-19 chaos to a minimum, according to various reports, including a survey of schools by U.S. News and World Report.
Students both at URI and elsewhere have said that the COVID-19 online classes as well as limited on-campus living has put a crimp in their expectations for the college experience and the thousands of dollars their families are paying for it.
University officials across the country are well aware of both these sentiments as well as the losses they have suffered from the money-making campus operations such as residential living, food services, and other areas where the profit margins are high for schools.
URI has been specific about addressing the rise in COVID cases.
“With the proliferation of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, it is critical that all those who are able receive the vaccine to protect the health and safety of our community. COVID19 vaccines are widely available, safe, limit the transmission of the virus, and have been shown to nearly eliminate the chances of death or serious illness related to a COVID19 infection,” according to its website.
The school last week started offering vaccine clinics and had one this week and 11 more planned through the end of September. If the vaccine was administered elsewhere, students must provide proof through an upload of documentation to a school database.
Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a state-issued COVID-19 vaccine history record or documented proof from a healthcare provider, according to school health officials.
The three available COVID-19 vaccines the school is providing are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
“We require all students to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before returning to campus. Proof of vaccination must be submitted to URI Health Services no later than Aug. 16, 2021 to participate in traditional move-in,” school officials said.
“If your program requires you to move in earlier, you need to be sure to provide proof of a full vaccination series at least 14 days before your planned arrival,” they noted.
According to the university, exemptions will work this way.
Students who are not vaccinated must file a request for a medical and religious exemption. Students granted an exemption will be able to live on campus and participate in face-to-face classes, in-person activities, and other campus events.
However, those students granted exemptions will need to follow strict adherence to health and safety guidelines such as participation in bi-weekly mandatory surveillance testing, masking both indoors and out, and physical distancing.
Most importantly, those who receive exemptions will be required to quarantine or isolate should they become exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.
They will be required to return home or secure off-campus space for the duration of the isolation-quarantine time since the university will not be providing the designated space, university officials have warned.
LeBlanc agreed that the rules are important for students to know so that COVID doesn’t dominate their lives again. However, she’s said it will need to share space with a story about the university’s new president, Marc Parlange.
“We’re coming back to a completely new school year with a new president. People are excited about that, too,” she said.
