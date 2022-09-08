NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A recent Superior Court decision has cleared the way for a mixed-use development, known as Preserve at Rolling Greens, to go forward at the intersection of Routes 102 and 2. However, a town resident who brought the suit said he’s going to appeal the finding to the state Supreme Court.
“The judge just didn’t get it,” said Ricky Thompson, who filed suit against the project after the town and the developer settled a previous $10-million lawsuit brought by the developer against the town. That suit was settled with a “consent agreement” allowing the project to move forward.
Thompson said he believes the judge issuing the decision favoring the town relied too much on the agreement to end the lawsuit between the developer and the town and not enough on town rules, regulations, ordinances and state law.
Thompson is running as an independent candidate in the fall elections for the town council. He lives nearby the proposed site and opposes the development. He has argued that the town Planning Commission improperly approved the matter.
Rolling Greens developer Mark Hawkins initiated a lawsuit in 2017 after the town attempted to block the development. The Town Council settled with Hawkins and that allowed him to bring his proposal back to the planning commission.
Thompson filed this latest lawsuit in Superior Court to appeal the preliminary plan’s approval and sought to overturn a Town Council decision to approve the settlement. Thompson also alleged a violation of the Rhode Island Open Meetings Act.
The plan calls for 212 residential units and 26,000 square feet of commercial use. The percentage of commercial space is much smaller, according to town officials, when compared to the larger area needed for residential development.
A judge reviewing the case found that the Planning Commission had followed proper procedures, policies, regulations and laws in its preliminary approval and that the town Zoning Board could also approve other related considerations because the commission had acted properly.
A Superior Court judge on Aug. 29 denied Thompson’s claims and ruled in favor of the town.
Town Council President Greg Mancini said, “The town prevailed on all counts. I am particularly pleased the judge upheld the town’s authority to enter into this consent judgment. It literally saved our town millions of dollars. That, and not the development itself, was my primary concern in this matter. “
Thompson said he is not opposed to the residential aspect of the Preserve at Rolling Greens, only the commercial component. He questioned whether the town had the authority to approve the consent judgment, questioned the planning commission’s decision, and alleged an open meeting law violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.