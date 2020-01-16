SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Officials are in the early stages of envisioning what would become of the current South Kingstown High School building if the town ultimately follows a path that would move students into an expanded Curtis Corner Middle School.
The issue came up late and briefly at Monday’s Town Council meeting, during Town Manager Rob Zarnetske’s regular report to the council.
“Trying to dispose of the high school … is going to be a challenging project all by itself,” Zarnetske said, noting that the building is 230,000 square feet and “a much more peculiar building in many ways” than the other schools in town.
That’s led officials to try to figure out the best way to handle the building. Zarnetske said it likely wouldn’t benefit the community to complete a project at Curtis Corner before also trying to dispose of the high school building on Columbia Street.
“We’ve talked to folks in the real estate industry, and if we try to simply dispose of an empty high school building, it will be viewed as having negative value,” he said. Developers would see the cost of renovating or rebuilding on the site and not give the town money for the empty structure, Zarnetske said.
Ideally, the Curtis Corner renovation and the disposal process for the high school would happen simultaneously, Zarnetske said.
“The measure of success I’m using here is that one day of vacancy at the high school is not success,” he said. “We want to be in a situation where the building is gone as soon as the students are out.”
One possibility is to tie the two projects together and offer a potential developer tax abatements or tax credits for taking on the old building and building the addition at Curtis Corner.
“So maybe if it were developed as affordable housing and we agree not to accept taxes on the property for some period of time, we may be able to generate some value that could then be shifted to construction of the new high school,” he said.
In such a scenario, a developer could build a new high school, for example, and also receive 10 or 15 years of “tax-free” operation of affordable housing units at the old school building, the town manager said. Ten years of tax abatements on affordable housing,for example, could translate to the town receiving a multi-million dollar discount on the price of the high school project, Zarnetske said.
“That kind of concept is one that’s going to require us to engage in some conversations with the development community,” he said.
The town is assembling a request for information for such talks with developers, and it’s expected to be ready within about a month, Zarnetske told the council.
“There may be some other, even more out of the box concepts that come to us when we ask the community,” he said.
An estimated $85 million in school improvement projects are on the table for South Kingstown, including up to $50 million in spending on the high school. One option being explored would move the high school students and staff to an expanded Curtis Corner Middle School building. Curtis Corner Middle School students would move to an enlarged Broad Rock school.
Officials envision the high school work as a two-year process, with $25 million available for 2021-22 and another $25 million for 2022-23. The School Committee is set to receive a feasibility study about the proposed Curtis Corner location for the high school.
