NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Gov. Dan McKee was joined by North Kingstown Town Council members and other leaders at the statewide celebration of Arbor Day at Wilson Park last week.
Each year, the state selects a town or city to host Arbor Day, and this year it was North Kingstown.
As part of the celebration, the state’s tree council donated 12 maple and red maple trees to be planted at Wilson Park. The celebration was the 135th in Rhode Island history.
Town Council President Greg Mancini welcomed the officials to North Kingstown saying, “North Kingstown was a leader in planting trees long before Arbor Day,” adding, “… back in 1832 town residents Henry Congdon and Rev. Lemuel Burge planting an astonishing 15,000 Chinese mulberry seedlings in various orchard plots in Wickford.”
“Today’s changing climate make Arbor Day and tree planting more important than ever. If back in 1832, we can plant 15,000 trees, we can certainly do more now, and the challenges of global warming require that we do,” Mancini said.
Mancini added that a nonprofit group that he works with, Building Futures, has committed to a five-week program to work with interns to plant 120 trees at the Brown Sand Plant.
McKee noted that Rhode Island was the third state in the country to celebrate Arbor Day.
Rhode Island’s land mass is 55 percent covered in trees, officials said.
“What a great day,” enthused U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.
“Trees have a significant affect on removing climate pollution,” adding that trees are made of carbon, but have the ability to remove it from the climate.”
“People say that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,” Reed said. “The second best time to plant a tree is today.”
“We worked with the state tree council to make this happen,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
He gave credit to Chelsey Dumas and her staff at the town’s parks and recreation department, along with a number of other gardening groups in the town with helping get North Kingstown selected to celebrate the state’s 135th celebrating Arbor Day.
“If you look at the state’s budget, you’ll see how important reducing climate change in Rhode Island,” McKee said.
“We budgeted money to invest in a greener economy,” McKee added. “We want to create a sustainable, healthy community.”
“We want to make sure Rhode Island is a clean state,” said McKee.
“Trees are a tangible way to help the climate,” said acting DEM director Terrence Gray, who attended the ceremony.
“In Rhode Island, every day is Arbor Day,” Gray added.
National Grid has been working with the state for 17 years to sponsor the Arbor Day celebration.
“It’s important for our young people to learn about the importance of Arbor Day, so that they will be able to take care of the environment,” Gray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.