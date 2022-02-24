SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Executives at South County Hospital are asking the town to reopen talks about a two-year-old proposal to give the town a 35-acre parcel off Glen Rock Road in return for Town Farm Park, adjacent to the hospital.
The hospital would receive part of the eight-acre park and add it to an existing parking area it leases from the town.
The land swap has been in the works since early 2020, and was submitted for approval in May 2020 to the National Parks Service through the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Federal and state approvals are needed for the swap, including from the National Park Service, because of funding restrictions the town accepted with a 1976 grant. The state, as applicant of the 1976 grant, must ask the federal government’s park service to ease the restriction on the existing park, as long as an equivalent piece of land is available for a park elsewhere, such as off Glen Rock Road.
Last year, the town reportedly received a new appraisal of the land that valued Town Farm Park at three times that of the initial $180,000 appraisal, according to the hospital.
“This is concerning for the hospital,” South County Health CEO Aaron Robinson said, and explained that the swap agreement requires that the swapped property “be of equal or greater value to qualify for a land swap.”
An almost tripling of the park property value “would eliminate consideration from the National Park Service,” Robinson said.
He said the second appraisal began in March 2021 and was completed nine months later in December. It came in at $590,000, he said.
“We’ve been seeking repeatedly audiences with the town’s planning staff and with the group that completed the second appraisal, because we believe there’s been a significant methodology change that resulted in the tripling of the value and the disqualification of the tests the National Park Service will use for qualifying for a land swap,” Robinson said.
Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said that the state DEM, the sponsor of the application, rejected the first appraisal because it didn’t include the entirety of the property as it existed when the town received grant funds for a restroom facility at the park.
“We had to include a map that included the entire original town farm park property, which now includes a piece of the hospital parking lot,” Murphy said. “We had to follow what DEM and the park service required of this application.”
In 1983, the town transferred four of the eight acres of Town Farm Park to the hospital for parking needs in exchange for land at Tuckertown Road.
The swap would allow South County Health to expand its on-site parking at the hospital, which supporters have said is woefully inadequate at current levels.
The town would keep a parcel along Dobson Road for use as a playground. It also would receive a 1.3-acre wedge of undeveloped land along the Saugatucket River and to the west of the hospital.
South Kingstown would also keep title rights for a 12-foot wide linear park along Route 1 and through the entire western portion of the parcel, with improved vistas and sitting areas. An easement on hospital property would provide access to Kenyon Road.
Council President Rory McEntee said he doesn’t think the hospital is trying to change or influence the completed appraisal, and is open to talks between South County Health and town staff.
“They want an understanding or justification of what’s underlining these appraisals,” he said.
The Town Council referred the matter to town staff for follow-up action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.