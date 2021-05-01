In an interview with the Independent this week, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he that he is striving to have 90 percent of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island inoculated by the summer. The goal lines up with McKee's efforts this week to tour several local sites around Rhode Island, including Electric Boat in North Kingstown, as the state shifts its focus from larger vaccination clinics to more localized-sites aimed at targeting individuals who may be hesitant to sign up for a vaccine. Are you, or someone you know, hesitant about signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine? If so, let us know in this week's poll question below.

