NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Black Point recreation and fishing spot will soon get the additional new name of the “Stephen J. Medeiros Fishing Area at Black Point.”
The honor comes to the late Mediros, a former West Warwick police officer, who championed throughout the state the rights of recreational fishermen, especially those throwing a line into salt water.
He helped to form and is the past executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association representing over 7,000 recreational fishermen statewide.
Medeiros, 72, died in September 2021. He founded RISAA in January 1998 and help to guide the organization as an executive leader during the next 23 years.
“We at RISAA and the leadership at the state Department of Environmental Management both were searching for a tribute that we could give to Steve,” explained Rich Hettinger, RISAA vice president. “We both agreed that Black Point with its enhanced public access, its natural beauty, and its popularity with shore anglers is a great spot to remember Steve and all that he did for recreational fishing.”
According to the association’s website, the group is planning with state officials several initiatives to support this memorial. The group would like to add at the site:
Informational “Fish Signs” to help visitors identify fish that they may encounter in the area.
Interpretive signage about the history of the park area and Medeiros.
A second parking area south of the existing one at the end of Clarke Road.
Signage to this second parking area.
Improvements to the parking areas and trails.
Benches at the trail areas near the water.
Putting his name on popular fishing and recreational area toward the far end of Ocean Road came through a bill sponsored by state Sen. Alana DiMario (Dist. 36) and supported by other local legislators, including state Sen. Susan Sosnowski (Dist. 37).
“His efforts to promote public access to the shore, and specifically his work to bring opportunities for learning to fish to children who wouldn’t otherwise have that experience, have had positive impacts on our community,” DiMario said. “I’m glad his memory will be honored in this way at such an important public shore access point in Narragansett.”
Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill last month, making the name designation official.
Sosnowski said, “He was very active in so many activities to support the rights of fishermen and did it on the state and federal levels. He was key and important voice and when he spoke everyone listened to what he had to say.”
Hettinger said that Medeiros worked closely with the state DEM Division of Marine Fisheries and the Coastal Resource Management Council on various issues about recreational fishing.
“He helped maintain public access, pushed for support of RIDEM Enforcement activities, and always came up with volunteers when RIDEM or CRMC had a need,” Hettinger said.
Medeiros “had a vision that recreational fishing should include everyone, especially young anglers and he started the annual ‘Take a Kid Fishing Day’ in coordination with inner city youth organizations,” he said.
Fishing isn’t only for youth living in suburbs or nearby streams, lakes, ponds or the ocean. He wanted to provide an opportunity for inner city youth to get out on Narragansett Bay and catch fish, Hettinger said.
The Rhode Island program is linked to a national effort for youth to learn about more than fishing, according to Take a kid fishing — Kids Fishing Foundation.
“Part of the plan is to get the kids to enjoy the great outdoors. But we also try to teach them the techniques of fishing, wildlife preservation and safety,” the foundation says on its website.
Hettinger said that Medeiros also started the Youth Fishing Camp in coordination with the state DEM. Federal grant funds administered through DEM make this camp free to participants.
About 50 kids learn all about fishing, safety, and knot tying. They also have an opportunity to fish on a boat in Narragansett Bay for the day and in the ocean another day, he explained.
“Steve has left a lasting positive impact on all aspects of recreational fishing in Rhode Island through these programs and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Foundation,” Hettinger said.
The foundation, a non-profit arm of RISAA, has provided grants for fishing-related investigations, helps build fish ladders, provides scholarships for college students and sponsors educational seminars for all anglers.
Medeiros was not shy about becoming a voice in the political halls of the state house and elsewhere. He also formed the RISAA Political Action Committee (PAC) to support those activities, too, said Hettinger.
The passion that ran through his veins touched many people, but perhaps none more closely than his family.
“I can tell you fishing was his passion,” Medeiros’ son Matthew said. “From when we were little, some of my best memories with my dad were going fishing and spending time together.
“And then once I got married and had a son, my dad took us all,” he added. “It was great to see him doing what he loved with my son also. We miss him terribly and are honored that he is being remembered at the Black Point Fishing area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.