NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Under a canopy of blue sky not unlike that of 20 years ago, residents of South County and first responders gathered Saturday to mark the two decades since the Sept. 11th attacks and to reaffirm a pledge: “Never Forget.”
In a ceremony at Gazebo Park, in the shadow of Narragansett’s own beloved Towers, color guard units from the town’s police and fire departments and counterparts from South Kingstown and the U.S. Coast Guard stood proudly at attention. They held federal, state and local flags as well as the colors of their own respective organizations.
Narragansett presented a program of several speakers, musical selections and a tribute to the 2,977 Americans who perished on that day in 2001 in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field when 19 al-Qaeda hijackers crashed two jetliners into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon.
The Trade Center towers collapsed and the Pentagon was heavily damaged. The fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers stormed the flight deck and tried to take control back from the hijackers.
Anyone old enough to witness the horrific events knows what happened – and where they were when they heard the news. But younger generations at Saturday’s function have no memory of it.
They included a group from Boy Scout Troop 386, visiting Camp Yawgoog from Fishkill, New York. It also includes Narragansett High School students Selina Amargo and Natalie Portillo, who sang “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America” as well as classmate Kevin Conrady, who played “Amazing Grace” on a euphonium.
In his invocation, local police and fire chaplain Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, cited the Book of Job to draw a comparison to 9/11.
“Job was a good man, good to his family, his country, his God. And a lot of suffering came his way,” Taillon said. Job asked where God was during those trials and tribulations.
“Today we can ask, where was God on Sept. 11? We know that God was on the planes, God was in the buildings, God was with everyone in their last moments, in the hearts of first responders who ran to save others in charity and selflessness. God was with those who succumbed to illnesses over these last years, for their heroic actions that day.”
Narragansett Town Council President Jesse Pugh said the words “Never Forget” are not a slogan or a tagline.
“They do mean different things to different people,” Pugh said. “To some, never forgetting means recalling memories of exactly where they were and what they were doing that morning, whether it was in the city, here in Narragansett or the other side of the country.”
Many others remember those they lost – family members, friends and co-workers, Pugh said.
“For many first responders, it was the morning they selflessly sacrificed themselves to help as many others as they could,” he said. Still others recall how the country united in the wake of the tragedy.
“We saw fellow human beings at their worst and then at their best,” he said.
Col. Randy Manchester, of the Rhode Island Air National Guard read “Mother Liberty,” a poem his brother Stephen wrote shortly after the attacks as a tribute to the victims and heroes. In it, the Statue of Liberty is the grieving “mother” witnessing the attacks of “her twins.”
“While heroes sifted rubble, and thousands said goodbye, she realized terror had not won, her torch was still held high. She gazed upon the skyline where her twins had once stood tall; with pain and rage she wailed aloud, ‘you didn’t kill us all.’”
Manchester said it is a continued obligation to preserve the legacy of what was lost and sacrificed while building a better future.
“It is in the fabric of our society to face adversity head-on, to come together as one body to build a better tomorrow,” he said.
Town Manager James Tierney said he had friends who perished on Sept. 11, and others who died in the years following.
“Today is a gathering of remembrance,” Tierney said, becoming momentarily choked up. “To remember and honor those who suffered on that terrible day, for those we lost and those who remain with the scars of loss … it is for those men and women for whom the bell tolls.”
As a tribute to the victims, a member of the fire department performed the traditional bell signal that indicates a firefighter has died in the line of duty: A trio of five measured dashes, with pauses in between.
“We think it appropriate that the bell tolls today for all who were lost that day,” Tierney said.
