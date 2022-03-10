KINGSTON, R.I. — Students with ties to Ukraine joined local clergy March 3 at the University of Rhode Island in a vigil as Russia’s invasion of the country entered its second week.
The URI Chaplains Association and the Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies conceived the event to show solidarity with people in Ukraine, or fleeing the war-torn country, as well as with protesters around the world calling for an end to the hostilities.
Gathering outside of the Multicultural Center, about 50 attendees listened as speakers shared prayers, recited poems and offered ways to help Ukrainians fleeing the country in what has become the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
They also related how this war on the other side of the world has real effects here at home.
URI student Isabelle Bise had a dream Feb. 23 of eating a traditional Ukrainian dessert with her sister and her mother, who grew up in the capital city of Kyiv.
The dream was shattered shorty after midnight on Feb. 24.
“I was taking a break from my schoolwork when I found out that the beautiful country I grew up hearing stories about and seeing in family photos was invaded,” she said. “My blood felt like it froze, watching in horror at the news.”
Bise learned from her mother that the family is now cut off from contact with relatives in Ukraine.
“I thanked God that my grandparents and great-grandmother were in His care so that they did not have to experience this tragedy,” she said.
Seeing countries light their monuments in the colors of Ukraine’s flag, and protests in places like Russia, Romania and Poland has warmed her heart and given her hope, though.
“There’s a lot I do not know, but I do know Ukrainians are resilient and will fight with everything to keep their country together,” she said.
Fellow student George Oliarnyk Jr., who also has Ukrainian roots in his family — his grandparents were born there — made a plea for aid to the country.
“Please help Ukraine, and the courageous people there in this time of war,” he said. “Now more than ever before, we need your support … our community and our world is facing a moment in time we thought was left in the past.”
A flier full of organizations taking aid and donations included groups such as RAZOM, which provides tactical medical training, and SOS Ukraine, which supplies food and sanitation packages, emergency shelter and more in Donetsk and Luhansk.
“Your support is crucial to our efforts to help democracy prevail,” Oliarnyk added.
Another emotional account came from Tyler Nobis, who related how he and his wife adopted two Ukrainian orphans about two years ago.
“We let them into our home and instantly began to fall in love with them,” he said.
Nobis, a member of Sojourn Campus Ministries, was in Ukraine last fall as the couple completed the adoption process of the children, a boy and girl ages 15 and 12.
“There I got to meet more kids like my kids,” he said. “Every one of them came up to us and had the same story and said, ‘Can we go home with you?’ I wanted to say yes to all of them.”
When his son Ivan turned 18 last summer, he wanted to go back to Ukraine, where he was born, to see family.
“Currently my son is in the middle of Mykolaiv in a bunker, being surrounded by the Russian army,” Nobis said. “My daughter is still here, 14 and thriving in the education system we have. But she’s learning in her history class right now what is happening to her country.”
Nobis said he gets “incredibly angry” about the situation in Ukraine, particularly because he knows so many children there want what his two adopted children did – a home, and a place to feel safe.
“That right now is being taken away from them because of what the Russians are doing,” he said. “I’m sorry to say, even at a peace vigil, my first reaction is to fight back. That’s just where I’m at currently … good is worth fighting for, even though you can’t see it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.