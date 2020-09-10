Ballots are still being counted, but at press time Narragansett Democrat Alana DiMario led former North Kingstown Town Councilor Ellen Waxman by a 70-30 margin in the primary race to replace the outgoing State Sen. James Sheehan in District 36, which covers parts of Narragansett and North Kingstown.
According to the state Board of Elections website, when in-person ballots were tallied on Tuesday night, DiMario had 797 votes, or 69.2 percent, compared to Waxman’s 355 votes, or 30.8 percent.
This was DiMario’s second run for the seat, the first coming as a progressive challenger to Sheehan in 2018.
The Democratic primary winner will have to face off with former State Rep. Doreen Costa, who got 354 votes as the only Repuplican on the ballot box and independent Matthew Mannix in the general election.
While incumbents faced steeper battles in northern parts of the state, South County voters largely stuck with their incumbents, with Rep. Robert Craven (D-D32), Rep. Carol Hagen McEntee (D-D33), Rep. Blake Filippi (R-D36) and Sen. Dennis L. Algiere (R-D38) all poised to move on to the general election without a primary challenger.
Rep. Julie Casimiro, who had 406 votes representing North Kingstown and Exeter, wasn’t primaried, but will face off with Shane M. Sullivan in the Nov. 3 general election.
In District 37, which covers parts of Narragansett and South Kingstown, Rep. Virginia S. Sosnowk was leading in her race with challenger Maggie Kain, 707 (53.6 percent) to 612 (46.4 percent).
In District 35, which covers parts of South Kingstown, Incumbent Democrat Kathleen Fogarty leads her challenger Spenser Dickinson 346 (64.9 percent) to 187 (35.1 percent). The winner will go on to face independent Shane M. Sullivan.
In District 34, which covers parts of Narragansett and South Kingstown, incumbent Democrat Teresa Tanzi leads challenger Gina Giramma 541 (63.9 percent) to 306 (36.1 percent).
In the Senate’s 35th district, which covers parts of North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett and East Greenwich, only one candidate ran on each party ticket. Incumbent Democrat Bridget Valverde received 768 votes and will likely face Republican challenger Charles P. Callahan, who received 291 votes in his uncontested primary.
For more information on election results as they come in, visit elections.ri.gov.
