SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Planning Board held a public workshop last week to review and brainstorm plans for an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Program-funded downtown revitalization project, designed to improve the business climate in Wakefield, Peace Dale, West Kingston, Matunuck and on Kingstown Road.
“Beautification is a part of this, but safety is a major part of this,” Town Manager James Manni said at the meeting. “We have $3.2 million that’s been allocated by policy by the Town Council, but we’re trying to leverage that and we’re trying to leverage that by a big number — on the safety end of it.”
Over the course of the last year, the town and Weston and Sampson Consulting Group have been working on planning and landscape analysis.
Weston and Sampson has advised that there could be added bus shelters and other opportunities for pedestrian amenities and crossing.
This could include landscaping areas that are currently only striped on pavements, widening sidewalks, raising crosswalks, making bike paths more prominent, and reducing curb cuts and consolidating them.
“One thing that struck us about the Kingstown Road area is that it’s got a lot of residential development within close proximity, but you’d never want to walk from your house to this location because it would be a little scary to do that,” Weston & Sampson Project Manager Ashley Sweet said. “Bringing these amenities to this area opens up that opportunity and provides people within close proximity to feel safe. To walk a sidewalk to the ice cream shop that’s close by instead of having to get into their car to actually get there even though they may live only a quarter mile away.”
Weston & Sampson found that the central area on Kingstown Road is “one big piece,” adding that there could be a means to brainstorm ways for the parking lots to connect to the other, “without having to go back out onto Kingstown Road to go from business to business,” Sweet said.
Weston & Sampson also recommended showcasing the river walk in Wakefield.
Additionally, the engineers pointed out that the sidewalks on Wakefield’s Main Street are narrow and parallel parking spaces are wide.
Weston and Sampson’s example of potential improvement would be to narrow the parallel parking street sections and expand the sidewalk section.
Weston and Sampson also recommended a spruce-up of the Matunuck waterfront, where parallel parking could be inserted and streetlights and planting could be added.
According to Planning Director James Rabbitt, the town has approximately $6.5 million allocated for village economic development improvements.
Rabbitt at the workshop said all five village improvements cannot be accomplished simultaneously with the budget.
“From one perspective, the Town Council, with assistance and input from everyone here as well as staff from the town, is going to have a very difficult time determining ultimately how to spend those resources and where to spend those resources,” Rabbitt said.
Rabbitt added the town will need to decide where improvements are needed the most.
“You could potentially spend $6 million in Wakefield, you could spend $6 million in Peace Dale, and you could spend $6 million in Matunuck,” Rabbitt said. “One village could take all of the funds.”
Shovels in the ground and construction is tentatively projected to occur sometime in 2025, Rabbitt added at the meeting.
“We’re always anticipating with the federal government that pass economic development programs have been extended, but given the economy of Washington right now, we don’t know whether they’re going to set a hard date and never move off of that hard date,” Rabbitt said.
The town has planned a second workshop for July 13, with the venue still to be determined.
The town at its initial workshop had about 40 people attend but is planning for around 60-80 people to attend next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.