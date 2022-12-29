The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results.
RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a whole, each school district and each school in the state as part of its Rhode Island Star Rating system, which details school performance data under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). It was the first release of this information following the coronavirus pandemic and is meant to “simplifies and summarizes overall school performance classifying schools from 1 to 5 stars to provide families and school communities a transparent, accessible, and easy-to-understand snapshot of school performance,” according to RIDE officials.
Statewide, there were 14 schools named as 5-star schools, with Stony Lane Elementary School in North Kingstown and Matunuck Elementary School both achieving the rank locally.
With the calendar year coming to a close, here is an overview of the area’s 2021-22 school district report cards.
North Kingstown
In total, there were 3,914 students enrolled in the North Kingstown school district last fall, according to RIDE. The per pupil expenditure was $19,381, which is slightly below the statewide average cost of $19,677 per student.
Proficiency in state assessments within the district was over 50% in meeting expectations for English/language arts (55.9%), mathematics (52.3%), and science (55%).
“We’re continuing professional learning in our new curriculum materials,” North Kingstown Interim Superintendent Judith Paolucci said. “That learning will continue, we continue to provide support for teachers in that area. At the same time, some students have gaps, for various reasons — due to the pandemic, due to the fact that they might have been absent a lot last year for illness. So, we have some programming, including some targeted tutoring that we’re hoping will close some of those gaps in skills.”
Just over 30 percent of North Kingstown students exceeded expectations in science, while 35.5 percent partially met expectations. Nine percent of students did not meet expectations in science, which rounded out similarly to just under 10 percent of students not meeting expectations in math. About nine percent of students exceeded proficiency expectations in math.
“In mathematics … across the district, we’ve been using the same curriculum materials now for, I believe four years,” Paolucci said. “And so, we’re really seeing the success from that ... we had a lot of very positive (improvements) in mathematics. A lot of growth, a lot of increases in our data.”
The state saw 55.9 percent of North Kingstown students meet expectations in ELA. This was the highest proficiency percentage out of the three subjects in which the district was assessed. There was a balance of just under 12 percent of students exceeding expectations and 11 percent of students not meeting expectations in ELA.
“In ELA, we only started a transition into the new materials a year and a half ago,” Paolucci said. “So, we have a dip – there was a dip throughout the whole state … but, it’s about sticking with it. We anticipate just like math that once we’re deeply embedded in the materials and teachers are comfortable using those materials, we’ll see that bounce back.”
North Kingstown’s graduation rate in the 2020-21 school year was 89.4 percent. This was coupled with a 2.7 percent retention rate, 2.7 percent GED or other completion rate and a 5.2 percent dropout rate.
North Kingstown’s highest performing school was Stone Lane Elementary School, which was given a 5-Star ranking by RIDE. Fishing Cove Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School and Wickford Middle School were all given 4-Star rankings while Quidnessett Elementary School and Forest Park Elementary School each finished with 3-Star rankings.
Of concern was North Kingstown High School and Davisville Middle School’s 2-Star rankings, which RIDE’s report said were “driven most by performance on English language proficiency.”
South Kingstown
South Kingstown’s school district enrolled a total of 2,608 students last fall. The school’s per pupil expenditure was $23,850. According to RIDE, South Kingstown was under 50 percent in meeting expectations for ELA (48%), math (40%), and science (49%).
The district saw the highest proficiency in science, with 25 percent of its students exceeding expectations. The percentage of students falling short of ELA expectations (52%) slightly outweighed the percentage of students meeting them, with 39 percent of the 52 percent showing partial proficiency.
Just 40 percent of South Kingstown students met state assessment expectations in math. Students exceeding expectations in math came in at just under 5 percent, while just under 15 percent of students did not meet expectations in the subject.
South Kingstown posted a 91.6 percent graduation rate and a 5.9 percent retention rate. The dropout rate in 2020-21 was two percent.
South Kingstown’s Matunuck Elementary School was the only school in the district to achieve a 5-Star mark while SK High School was give 4-Stars. The majority of the district — including Brock Rock Middle School, Peace Dale Elementary School, Wakefield Elementary School and West Kingstown Elementary School — was awarded a 3-Star ranking.
Curtis Corner Middle School was the only school in South Kingstown to score lower as its 2-Star rank was attributed to it’s “performance on Achievement and Growth” metrics according to RIDE.
Narragansett
The Narragansett school district enrolled 1,206 students last fall, with a per pupil expenditure of $24,735.
According to RIDE, the district scored over 50 percent proficiency in just one of the state’s three subject assessments, yet it was the highest percentage of proficiency in any of the area schools’ assessment performances (North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett).
Narragansett’s ELA assessment saw 57.9 percent of students meet expectations and just under 11 percent of students exceed expectations. Science was Narragansett’s lowest proficiency percentage at 44.8 percent but it held the highest percentage of students exceeding expectations in any of the three subjects at 16.8 percent.
Forty-nine percent of the district’s students met expectations in math. There was a balance of 5 percent of students exceeding expectations in math and just under 7 percent of students not meeting expectations.
Narragansett’s graduation rate in the 2020-21 school year was 92.5 percent, with a 4.7 percent retention rate, and 1.9 percent GED/other completion rate. The district’s dropout rate was under one percent.
All three of Narragansett’s schools scored at or above average, with Narragansett High School being named a 4-Star school and Narragansett Elementary School and Narragansett Pier School each achieving 3-Star marks.
To view information for any of the schools in Rhode Island, or in Narragansett, North Kingstown or South Kingstown specifically, visit reportcard.ride.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.