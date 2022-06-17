SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On the eve of Flag Day, South Kingstown’s Town Council adopted a policy to clarify whose flags can be raised on municipal property and took a greater role in deciding which groups can fly their official colors.
The policy the council passed Monday comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Boston violated the constitution when it refused to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall.
For South Kingstown, the matter hinged on a request from supporters of Pride month to fly the Pride flag outside Town Hall.
The council recently adopted a resolution recognizing June as Pride month, which celebrates LGBTQ communities, but there was no directive in the resolution to fly a flag.
“One of the things that led us to considering this is getting the Pride flag up, and then legal counsel bringing it to our notice that there have been Supreme Court decisions that have implications that we need to consider,” Council President Rory McEntee said.
The South Kingstown policy lists the many holidays when federal, state and town flags should be flown, such as Independence Day and Veterans Day. Within that list is included special occasions of federal, state or local proclamation where the council will OK or deny the display of a different flag.
The policy also allows the town to display flags that fall into four categories outside the federal and state guidelines.
They are flags of governments recognized by the United States, flags of sister municipalities, flags in conjunction with official ceremonial items, and flags promoting social movements.
The social movements clause specifies that the town can display the Pride flag in June at Town Hall and any other flagpole as directed by the town manager.
Councilor Deborah Kelso asked for an amendment to add the Juneteenth holiday to the list of approved holidays. The council unanimously approved the policy as amended.
There was also some discussion about whether the town manager’s office should have wide discretion about what flags to raise at Town Hall. Council members had concerns that the decisions could become political and be changed at the whim of a town manager.
“People have different ideologies,” Kelso said. “I think this is not the way to go, to leave it in one person’s hands. The majority of the five of us should speak on what flag is raised.”
The council left the manager in charge of flag displays associated with the listed holidays, including Juneteenth.
Council members and the solicitor indicated the flag policy could be revisited at a later date if any changes are required.
