NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The state’s growing wind power industry will need lots of skilled employees in the coming years, and a new program is giving high school students a dedicated path to those jobs.
A new offshore wind energy Career and Technical Education certification available to the students is the work of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and the Rhode Island Department of Education, along with wind industry partners such as Ørsted.
The new certification will be available to all Rhode Island high school students, creating a robust talent pipeline of graduates with the specialized skills to land a job in the offshore wind industry as it ramps up.
The North Kingstown Chamber previously established WindWinRI, the nation’s first and only offshore wind career pathway high school certificate program.
WindWinRI was tested and implemented at North Kingstown, Charles E. Shea, Block Island, Exeter West Greenwich, and Warwick Career and Technical High Schools.
In the new program, students will have access to an offshore wind energy education and work-based learning opportunities to gain transferrable skill sets and ultimately, a CTE certification.
“This is an exciting day for Rhode Island,” Kristin Urbach, Executive Director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and WindWinRI, said. “This is a natural progression for us.”
To get off the ground, the program received $375,000 in federal funds through a Congressionally Directed Spending request submitted by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and included in the omnibus bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in March.
“Now, we have a high quality problem coming at offshore wind, which is, where are you going to get the people to construct all the wind pylons and turbines and turbine blades,” Whitehouse said. “That’s what we’re here to make sure we solve – to start the training early.”
High schoolers of today will enter a jobs market that will be reliant on the Biden administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power, Whitehouse said.
“It’s really exciting to be starting early, to let people know this is an option in their lives,” he said. “Thanks in large part to this federal funding, Rhode Island high school students will soon be able to graduate with a credential to help them land a well-paying job in the growing offshore wind industry.”
The program’s launch was celebrated Monday at Atlantic Wind Transfers, the company that provides seagoing support for Ørsted’s Block Island farm, Deepwater Wind, from piers at Quonset’s Davisville port.
Atlantic Wind Transfers owner Charles Dinodio also operates the Rhode Island Fast Ferry in addition to the crew transport vessel Atlantic Pioneer, which shuttles Ørsted’s workers to and from the wind farm. Another vessel operates off the Virginia coast.
“We’ve been involved with the Block Island wind farm since its inception,” Dinodio said. “We’ve supported and worked with the North Kingstown Chamber’s WindWinRI program since its inception, working very closely with Kristin.”
Dinodio said as the wind industry grows, key players are having trouble filling the highly skilled positions.
The new certification program will be a plus for employers and employees, Dinodio said.
“It’s a great way for high school kids to get interested at an early age,” he said.
The federal Perkins Act provides annual funding to the state department of education for approved CTE programs. The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce worked with RIDE and the state CTE Board to establish the offshore wind CTE program for Rhode Island secondary schools. Additionally, the chamber plans to design new offshore wind-related programming for middle and elementary school students.
“This will provide the state of Rhode Island a robust talent pipeline starting with high school graduates. Additionally, this supports Rhode Island’s Blue Economy initiative,” Urbach said.
A curriculum for the CTE program will be developed with input from offshore wind industry partners to ensure graduates are equipped with in-demand skills.
“The creation of a new offshore wind energy Career and Technical Education certification program is a critical milestone as we prepare the next generation of offshore wind energy workers,” Ørsted’s Head of Northeast Government Affairs and Market Strategy, David Ortiz, said. “Through this program, high school students can take advantage of hands-on training that will translate directly to careers in an American industry that started in Rhode Island and is rapidly growing across the United States.”
Recent Exeter-West Greenwich High School graduates Nathaniel Powers and Morgan Beck talked about WindWinRI and the offshore wind certification program’s benefits.
Beck, Exeter-West Greenwich’s 2022 valedictorian, took an array of science and technology classes and built a small-scale functional wind turbine as part of the school’s wind turbine team.
“There was certainly a learning curve, but one we faced together and with the help of our amazing coach,” she said. “You need some pretty creative people to figure out what to do when the generator doesn’t work, the turbine doesn’t spin, or one of the miniature blades flies off at top speed.”
Her team placed first in the state competition and placed highly in a national tournament.
“I hope this new funding means many more students like myself will be able to discover the positive impact a supportive team can have,” she said.
