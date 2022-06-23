KINGSTON, R.I. — At North Kingstown’s recent graduation ceremony, families and friends rose to give Laura Windham a standing ovation as she entered the Ryan Center.
Windham was the last student to enter the center and overcome with emotion by the reception she received.
When asked about the moment, Windham said she loved the reception, and was looking forward to moving on with her future.
It was a tough four years for North Kingstown High School students, during that time their traditional classes were interrupted by masked and distance learning.
During his speech class valedictorian Jack Watson referenced the tough days he and his fellow grads had to endure.
“I think we can all agree that in the past few years we have learned the importance of friends, family, and community. Now, before we embark on our own journeys in the real world, I hope to show you the power basic communication can have on the next level,” Watson said.
While contemplating what to write in his speech about his and his fellow grads’ time at North Kingstown High School, he talked to his fellow students to see what they believed were some of the most important lessons they learned, and he came away with: “You shouldn’t be afraid, socially, to step outside of your comfort zone, People are our biggest resources, both when you need help or when you are just bored, It is best to surround yourself with people that bring you energy, The connections made with others are irreplaceable and finally academic conversations sooner than later turn into life conversations.”
… “Why do so many feel isolated in a world where we are constantly connected? Why do so many people take living in America for granted? And finally, why don’t we look past the borders of our nation to see the needs of others? Here’s my theory: We don’t put enough energy into developing meaningful relationships through basic communication… As we flip to the next chapter of our lives, no matter where it takes us, the ability to communicate and form relationships is needed more than ever. These last few years have taught us that the connections we make with others are vital to both our health and happiness. So, whether you find yourself across the world, across the country, or even across town, it is time to look beyond ourselves and find ways to stay connected… and it all starts with a simple conversation,” Watson said.
“With everything this class has been through in just these 4 short years, I couldn’t be more proud and excited that we’ve made it here to celebrate our graduation, together, unmasked, and back in the Ryan Center after 2 years of unconventional graduation ceremonies,” Class salutatorian Molly Egan said. “I’m sure you’re tired of hearing it, but I mean if you had told me at the beginning of my freshman year that 43 percent of my high school career was going to be spent in my room or that the words, “Google meet, mandate, and pandemic” were going to become everyday vocabulary, I would’ve never believed you. But nevertheless, we adjusted and overcame, managing to never lose that class of 2022 shine. I mean I may be a little biased, but aren’t we always determined, always adapting, and always spirited.
“Now, do I have an exact itinerary of where this next year of my life is going to take me?,” she continued. “Nope. Will I make some of the best memories along the way? I don’t doubt it. Like I keep saying. . . It all can change. And all we can do is try to adapt and keep up. We persevere, we gain experiences, and we live. That’s my wish for all of us. Wherever these next years of our lives take us, we need to embrace our futures, in whatever forms they may come, because all we can do in the end is take our chances, make the best of it, and remember, ‘things change,.”
