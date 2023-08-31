NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ocean State Community Wellness Strength Coach Andrew Bettencourt grinned as he maneuvered a Super Soaker attached to the base of a blowup water slide.
He chuckled and looked over at his co-worker, Front Desk Coordinator Al Irby, who was setting up some boards for a game of cornhole.
“That’s the one thing we have to worry about,” Irby said lightheartedly. “We have one adult who’s a child.”
The non-profit gym was setting up for its inaugural “Pack for a Purpose,” school supply drive on Sunday, in the parking lot.
The staff laid out 300 backpacks stuffed with essential learning supplies across foldable tables for local students returning to school.
“We have a lot of teachers who go here,” Becca O’Donnell, the event organizer said. “We wanted to do something back-to-school oriented, an end-of-the-summer, back-to-school celebration.”
Bettencourt added the gym was brainstorming different ways to give back to the community.
“(It’s a) way to help out the less fortunate,” Bettencourt said. “There’s a lot in North Kingstown who don’t have everything else that everyone else has. So, with the school year coming up we figured what better way to help out than get kids school supplies.”
The backpacks were donated by Ocean State Job Lot.
“We asked our members to donate school supplies,” O’Donnell said, adding that the supplies had been gathered over the course of the last month. “Right now, we have about 200 (backpacks) filled. We’re still collecting stuff, people keep dropping stuff off, then we’re going to donate the extra things to local schools.”
The event lasted throughout the afternoon and featured music by local DJ group JJ Productions, refreshments from Pam’s Grill food truck, fitness games, obstacle courses, and a bounce house.
There was also a raffle, with prizes from local businesses, personal training sessions at the gym and a free month of the gym’s unlimited Regymen membership.
Jeffrey Jenison, a member of JJ Productions and member of the gym since it opened five years ago, has been DJing for four years.
“I have three kids, one’s in middle school, but they go to Fishing Cove Elementary and we’re best friends with the BTO president. And we’re hanging out one night, eating dinner, she’s like, ‘I bought this system for the next school dance, I think I’m just gonna play my phone to save money,’” Jenison said. “And I’m like, ‘I got a Spotify, I’ll make a playlist.’ So, I made a playlist hooked it up to my phone. Her husband and I are standing up there having a fun time. By the end of the night, he’s got his phone plugged in, my phone’s plugged in. We’re trying to fade out songs. We thought, ‘we should do this as a hobby.’ Next thing you know, we’re doing weddings, events, we probably do I’d say 20, 25 gigs a year.”
Jenison’s family built their house in North Kingstown in 2009 and said he was happy to bring the beats to his community, at an event that helps the local students.
“We love this town. It’s been awesome.”
General Manager Nico Erausquin, who is in the first year in his position with the gym, expressed his pride for his staff and the community.
“They really took the ball and ran with this.”
The event was a congregation of members, non-members, residents, and the school communities.
“I think it’s great,” North Kingstown resident Michael Morgan said. “These guys here, the trainers do a terrific job of reaching out to folks, staying involved and helping out the community.”
