NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — “Everybody tries to prepare you,” Abigail Wagner said with a trill of nervous laughter. “You’re going to be completely alone, you don’t speak the language and everything is going to be completely different.”
Wagner may have grown up in America, but her drive to experience life abroad will soon come true as she moves to Germany for a year thanks to the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship program.
Every year the CBYX provides scholarships to enterprising youths who wish to experience the differences of life in Germany as an exchange student. This joint program, funded by both the United States and German governments, provides 350 scholarships for high school students, graduates in vocational fields, and young professionals for an academic year home-stay program.
“You know I grew up in Jamestown,” Wagner sighed. “I’ve known the same 50 people forever and not a lot of things make me nervous like this. I’m nervous but I’m also really really excited to be pulled out of my comfort zone.”
Wagner has a stronger tie to Germany than many other American high school students would be expected to. With a mother that grew up in Germany, two brothers who have spent time abroad there and an exchange student from Germany that her family hosted, Wagner has been dreaming of her own chance to experience some time there herself.
“I think I annoyed him a little bit,” Wagner laughed as she talked about hosting a german exchange student. “I was always asking him like, what are the differences, what is it like? He would just tell me I needed to go and see it for myself.”
The young woman was fascinated by the differences of German life, and while her family took their German visitor on a road trip across America Wagner’s desire to have her own experience abroad grew.
“I wanted to go so bad,” she said. “I started taking German more seriously and practicing outside of school. He would talk about how they would just take weekend field trips to Greece and here I am happy to go up the street on foot during a school day. In fact I think what I’m most excited about is the idea of leaving there and being completely fluent.”
The idea of living a life where you and your friends would make high school memories hopping on a train and visiting a large city or even a different country for a day spoke of a level of independence and experience that Wagner dreamed of.
This life changing experience will begin for Wagner in the first week of August. Wagner and the other recipients of the CBYX scholarship will be flown to Washington D.C. for 3-5 days where they will meet the program’s representatives and supporting members of Congress. This will be followed by a flight to Hamburg, Germany for a month-long language camp intensive.
Wagner and her fellows will live, breathe and speak German for 8-10 hours a day in preparation of being placed with a host family and beginning their year of life as a German Citizen.
“Only one recipient I know of has gotten her host family,” Wagner said nervously. “They said that most students will get theirs in Hamburg. You can be placed anywhere in Germany so it’s not like I’ll have a chance to prepare.”
Wagner looks forward to the surprise and also the chance to be forced out of her comfort zone. She said that depending on where she is placed life, school and customs could all be different, not to mention the fact that she could even be placed in a vocational program which would be a big change from her current school life.
“I’m happy I don’t know where my host family is actually,” Wagner reflected.” I would be making so many assumptions and focusing on everything about it. It would be another thing that would comfort me, knowing about all that stuff. I do know though that I’m excited for Oktoberfest!”
